THE BUSINESS TAKING THE CAR DETAILING INDUSTRY BY STORM, INVESTORS, EXPANSION AND MORE

Panda Hub has secured over a million dollars in a round of seed funding, welcomed Dillon Brooks, a famed NBA player, into their angel investor roster and expanded into the US market, making a large impact in Houston, TX.

Panda Hub is the mobile car detailing marketplace serving North America. Beginning their journey in Toronto, Canada, they've progressed to opening their doors in Texas, US, amongst many other locations, and have their eyes set far beyond the Atlantic in the future.

Dillon Brooks, while speaking to MarketWatch regarding his investment into Panda Hub stated "I wanted to be part of it because he's [G. Reza Ahmadi, CEO of Panda Hub] trying to create something that solves a problem. Creating the tech side of getting your car detailed — everyone has multiple cars and it's easy to pick up your phone and schedule it."

Panda Hub's CEO, G. Reza Ahmadi said this regarding Dillon Brooks' investment: "Our vision is to update the outdated car detailing industry to keep pace with other industries by leveraging technology while solving major pain points for both customers and car detailers.

We have built this marketplace with one vision in mind: to be the one-stop shop for all your car care needs. Bringing on Dillon as an investor was never part of the roadmap; it happened organically since he was first a user. When we launched in Texas, I reached out to all the early adopters of our technology to collect feedback. I called Dillon, he explained that wasting time at a detail shop was annoying and that our technology really helped solve that problem."

About Panda Hub:

Panda Hub is a mobile car detailing marketplace that connects customers with the best car detailing professionals in their area, for the best price possible. Users simply have to enter their vehicle information and address, and everything else is taken care of, on their terms, at their convenience.

