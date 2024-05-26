"The BuskerBall" Brings New York City's Best Buskers to Brooklyn's popular Sultan Room Roof deck on Sunday, July 14

Join us for the 16th Annual 'NYC BuskerBall,' celebrating street performers who bring vibrant energy to city streets, enriching the urban cultural scene with music, art, and more.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 14th, 2024, Sultan Room Roof Deck will be hosting "The NYC BuskerBall" a celebration of New York City's lively street performance culture. This unique event will feature a selection of the city's best buskers, showcasing their musical, magical and comedic talents while highlighting the importance of street performance to the cultural fabric of the city.

Details:

What: The NYC BuskerBall - a celebration of New York City's street performance culture

Where: Sultan Room (Roof Deck)

234 Starr street, Brooklyn (Bushwick), NY 11237 ( map )

When: Sunday, July 14th, 2024, 5:00PM – 10:00PM

Time: Doors at 4:30pm, first performer on stage at 5:00pm

Tickets: $25, available online or at the door

Tickets: https://link.dice.fm/Buskerball16

Information at https://www.BuskerBall.com/

For those unfamiliar with the term, a busker is a street or subway performer who showcases their artistic talents in public spaces. Buskers come in all forms, from musicians and dancers to magicians, street artists and even Comedians. Buskers enliven public spaces.

"This year's BuskerBall" will feature a diverse lineup of talented musicians, a magician and comedian each bringing their own unique style and sound to the stage. From soulful singers to virtuosic instrumentalists, the performers at "The BuskerBall" are sure to captivate and entertain audiences of all ages.

About NYC BuskerBall

The NYC BuskerBall promotes spontaneous performances and art in public spaces. BuskerBall educates adults and children on their right to express themselves and the importance of preserving our public squares. BuskerBall encourages everyone to create art and share it with their community in public spaces. Buskers and street artists provide an element of surprise in our society, increasingly driven by algorithms. Art in communal spaces is free and accessible to all, regardless of economic status, creed or race. Spontaneous performances contribute to a healthy society. GO BUSK!

Contact:

Theo Eastwind

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (718) 536-7787

The NYC BuskerBall INC is a registered not for profit organization: All proceeds from donations go towards staging, promoting, paying Buskers, staff and vendors for the event. This will be the 16th BuskerBall and guaranteed to be the most exciting one yet.

