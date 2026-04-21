The Butter Book® Wins 2026 F&B@Sea Trailblazing F&B Technology Award for Powering the Cruise Industry's First Floating Pastry Academy with Oceania Cruises®

Award-winning platform recognized for helping Oceania Cruises translate luxury brand standards into scalable pastry excellence at sea.

MIAMI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Butter Book® has been named the winner of the 2026 F&B@Sea Trailblazing F&B Technology Award, earning industry recognition for powering the cruise industry's first Floating Pastry Academy with Oceania Cruises®. The honor recognizes a breakthrough model in pastry and baking training that transforms luxury brand standards into consistent, scalable execution across a global fleet.

The First Floating Pastry Academy By The Butter Book.

Built for the operational realities of cruise, The Butter Book combines M.O.F. chef-led methodology, structured digital education, onboard application, measurable progress tracking, assessment guidance, and enterprise-ready integration to support pastry and baking excellence at sea. More than a training platform, it serves as an operational backbone designed to standardize technique, accelerate development, and create repeatable execution across ships, teams, and rotations.

"This award is especially meaningful because it validates what Oceania Cruises saw from the beginning: pastry training at sea cannot be episodic, generic, or disconnected from operations," said Chef Eric Barale, Oceania Cruises Executive Culinary Director. "To deliver luxury consistently across a fleet, you need more than content. You need a performance system that translates standards into execution. That is what The Butter Book empowers."

"For more than 30 years, my work has been guided by the belief that excellence in pastry is built through methodology, discipline, and the transmission of knowledge from great chefs and expert educators," said Chef Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F. "The academy model is the evolution of that work, taking what has traditionally lived in brick-and-mortar environments and transforming it into scalable solutions for modern industries. Through The Butter Book, we are able to bring pastry, bread, and cake decorating excellence into complex environments without compromising the standards of the craft."

The award also reinforces The Butter Book's broader vision of building industry-specific pastry and baking academies tailored to distinct operating environments. The Butter Book curates B2B and B2G pastry and baking content and methodology for different vertical needs, including the Cruise Line Floating Pastry Academy, Hospitality Pastry Academy, Military Pastry Academy and Culinary School Pastry Academy. These models are designed not only to educate, but to strengthen talent pipelines, extend ROI beyond the kitchen, and reinforce brand differentiation in demanding service environments.

Designed for environments where consistency, labor realities, and guest expectations must align, The Butter Book helps reduce variation, accelerate onboarding, support career progression, and strengthen execution across ships, roles, and rotating teams. The platform supports 24/7 shift-based learning, real-time progress visibility, LMS integration, and standardized evaluation guidance for taste, presentation, and texture.

For Oceania Cruises, the Floating Pastry Academy represents more than a training innovation. It is a strategic investment in operational excellence, crew development, and brand consistency, establishing a more structured and scalable pastry future at sea. As the first model of its kind in cruise, it demonstrates how chef-led education can evolve into an operational system that supports both luxury execution and long-term workforce development.

Additional Media Information

Chef Eric Barale, Oceania Cruises Executive Culinary Director

Born in Toulouse, France, Chef Eric Barale began his culinary training at 16 and refined his craft in Michelin‑starred Relais & Châteaux properties across France, Monaco, Switzerland, and Italy. After earning a master's degree and advanced culinary certifications, he taught aspiring chefs before taking his talents to sea in 1999. He joined Oceania Cruises in 2003 as Executive Chef, rising to Corporate Executive Chef in 2005 and Culinary Director in 2009, overseeing both Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. A Maître Cuisinier de France since 2010, he became Executive Culinary Director, alongside Chef Alexis Quaretti, in 2024. Chef Barale is renowned for his pursuit of culinary excellence and innovation, both at sea and on land.

Chef Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F.

Chef Sébastien Canonne is a world-renowned culinary and pastry master whose career began with apprenticeships in France. He went on to work in prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants and elite institutions around the world, including the Palais de l'Élysée for President François Mitterrand. In 1995, he founded the celebrated French Pastry School and later created The Butter Book Pastry Academy. A Meilleur Ouvrier de France and recipient of numerous international honors, Chef Canonne is recognized as one of France's most accomplished educators and craftsmen.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises ­ ® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

About The Butter Book®

The Butter Book® is an award-winning pastry and baking training platform founded by world-renowned chefs and expert educators. Built on the proven methodology of The French Pastry School and informed by more than 25 years of elite brick-and-mortar culinary training from apprentice to master craftsmanship, the platform delivers scalable digital and hands-on education for hospitality groups, hotels, cruise lines, government culinary teams, and schools. Through 24/7 chef-instructed learning, customizable training pathways, practical assessments, and enterprise-ready integration, The Butter Book helps organizations of all sizes attract, train, retain, and elevate talent while driving greater consistency, strengthening internal talent pipelines, and advancing long-term operational excellence and innovation. To learn more, visit www.thebutterbook.com

SOURCE The Butter Book