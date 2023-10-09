The Button Law Firm Demands Accountability from Jefferson City Daycare After Boy Breaks Leg

Texas-based daycare injury firm joins negligence lawsuit against God's Little Tikes Childcare

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized daycare injury attorneys Russell Button and Ashley Washington of The Button Law Firm are rallying to hold God's Little Tikes Childcare accountable for negligent practices that led to a 1-year-old boy breaking his femur at the daycare center in August 2022.

The Button Law Firm's Texas team joins Finney Injury Law, based in St. Louis, in litigation claiming the Jefferson City facility violated multiple safety laws, including overcrowding and improper supervision, that caused the child's preventable injury. The suit also states God's Little Tikes Childcare chose not to seek emergency medical care for the boy, who was in obvious pain and unable to walk or move his leg.

"Litigation is always a last resort, but this family deserves answers about what happened to their young son," says attorney Russell Button of The Button Law Firm. "We are committed to unraveling the facts in our pursuit to hold God's Little Tikes Childcare responsible for its reckless actions that endangered an innocent boy."

A Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' Section for Child Care Regulation investigation concluded God's Little Tikes Childcare broke laws regarding staff-to-child ratios and appropriate child supervision, play areas, and playgrounds. The negligent facility had 33 citations and deficiencies leading up to the boy's incident. The daycare center was cited again, six more times, just four months later.

"The facility's shocking record highlights the systemic disregard for child safety," says Ashley Washington of The Button Law Firm. "We are ready to fight for this family and protect other children in Jefferson City every step of the way."

The case is La'Chelle Scott, as next friend and mother of K.A., a minor child, vs. Fountain of Life Family Worship Center d/b/a God's Little Tikes Childcare, Case No. 23AC-CC05371, Circuit Court of Cole County, State of Missouri. More information about the case can be found in the News Tribune.

About the Button Law Firm

The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, bottle warmer burns, traumatic brain injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With attorneys in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families move forward across the Lone Star State.

