The Button Law Firm Named Best Personal Injury Law Firm in Dallas

Firm earns top honor in Best in DFW: People's Choice awards by The Dallas Morning News

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Button Law Firm, a Dallas-based legal team that helps children and their families find justice and healing after serious injuries at daycare centers, schools, and public venues, has been named Best Personal Injury Law Firm in Dallas in the fifth edition of the Best in DFW: People's Choice awards by The Dallas Morning News.

The Button Law Firm's Founding Partner Russell Button (left) with Managing Partner Ashley Knarr (right).

The annual awards recognize the top businesses, organizations, and professionals in North Texas, with winners selected by a community vote. This year's recognition highlights The Button Law Firm's dedication to standing up for children and families after life-changing injuries caused by negligence.

"This honor means so much to us because it comes directly from people of Dallas-Fort Worth," says attorney Russell Button, founder of The Button Law Firm. "Helping families move forward after a tragedy or traumatic incident has always been at the heart of our work. This honor reminds us that our community recognizes the impact we make in protecting children every day."

The Button Law Firm focuses on cases involving children harmed at daycare centers, as well as catastrophic personal injury cases across Texas. Known for its compassionate approach and aggressive advocacy, the firm has built a reputation for holding negligent daycare centers, schools, and companies accountable while providing unwavering support to families during challenging times.

"Dallas is home to so many talented lawyers and legal professionals, and to be recognized among them as the best is both humbling and motivating," says Button. "We will continue fighting for the safety of kids in our community and helping families get the justice they deserve."

About The Button Law Firm

The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm dedicated to protecting children. The firm represents kids in daycare and child injury cases to help families achieve life-changing results and justice against bad daycare centers, schools, and companies that abuse and neglect the safety of children. With offices in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm stands by families across the Lone Star State, working to hold negligent organizations accountable and make communities safer for every child.

