The Buyer Group Releases Holiday Gift Guide for Digital Marketers, Public Relations Pros and Entrepreneurs

CELEBRATION, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to agency life at The Buyer Group , 'tis the season for hunting for gifts that feel sincere and thoughtful, rather than impersonal tokens. Whether you want to bring the most impressive present to your freelancer or agency's White Elephant or you need the perfect present for your marketing obsessed loved one, here are a few foolproof options for anyone who's always brand building.

A cozy sweatshirt that tells the world that while their marketing skills are superb, they're not magical

This marketer crewneck is perfect for the times they need to tune out the social media maelstrom, put their feet up and relax on the couch instead. It guarantees the ultimate comfort level. Digital Distillery offers six crewneck designs for $49.95 each. All orders are processed within 2-5 business days.

A survival guide for anyone who has to navigate the constant churn of the online world: essential for those who rely on the digital sphere to make a living.

Digital Detox Secrets is the perfect gift for anyone who is overwhelmed with the digital world around them. Lisa Buyer presents a guide for anyone who wants to use digital tools, rather than be used by them. "Digital Detox Secrets: How to Create Space in Your Life for Health, Happiness, Opportunity, and Productivity" combines expert advice, personal experiences, and solutions for the struggles many of us face in living in the digital age.

They couldn't survive without their phone, so help them protect it with this sleek case that keeps their mantra with them at all times.

Eat sleep optimize repeat is the schedule of just about every digital marketer and entrepreneur. Help them protect their most necessary tool from scratches, dust, oil, and dirt. Digital Distillery offers six case designs for both iPhones and Samsungs, for $19.95 each.

A secret sauce to help them jump-start each day focused and end it with a good night's sleep

The Full Spectrum Hemp Elixir is the only water-soluble full-spectrum CBD oil made entirely without synthetics. This allows it to act much faster than other alternatives; users typically feel the effects in 30 seconds rather than 30 minutes. If you're unfamiliar with the CBD oil, it's not a cure-all for every condition, like some may claim. However, there is evidence it can improve sleep, reduce pain and anxiety, boost overall mood, help heart health, enhance focus and brain function and more.

Ojai Energetics offers one bottle for $74.95.

A fanny pack to keep their necessities strapped on wherever they're running off to next.

The "Pay The F*cking Invoice" fanny pack is a crucial unisex accessory for people on the go. It's fashionable, useful and just plain fun. Digital Distillery also offers seven other fanny pack designs with a witty mantra every digital marketer and entrepreneur will identify with, as well as five totes.

Brain.FM, an app to keep them focused on their goals.

Give creativity, productivity, and sleep. Lisa Buyer's productivity levels shifted when she discovered Brain.fm . Simply put, this app powers music designed for the brain (generated by its Artificial Intelligence) to enhance focus, meditation, naps, and sleep within 10-15 minutes of use. Since using it, her productivity, sanity, and mood are highly impacted on a daily basis.

Zap the background noise with this app

Have you ever been on an important conference call and your dog decides to bark at the mailman who comes by every day, the leaf blowers are lurking outside your window, or when your baby decides to have a tantrum at the worst possible moment? Same. Krisp is on all of our desktops at The Buyer Group for the ultimate meeting sanity.

Whichever you choose, these gifts will show you care and are sure to share the holiday cheer. If you're a marketer or entrepreneur yourself, make sure at least one of these ends up underneath your tree this year — you deserve it. For the complete holiday gift guide list, check out the full article at https://www.thebuyergroup.com/ .

