The Buzbee Law Firm and Muery & Farrell PC file lawsuit against Tesla for defective Autopilot system

HOUSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesla sued for defective Autopilot system after Tesla vehicle using Autopilot hits five police officers at a traffic stop. The lawsuit notes multiple crashes involving Tesla vehicles on Autopilot crashing into emergency vehicles.

The Buzbee Law Firm and Co-Counsel Muery & Farrell PC filed a lawsuit today in Harris County state court (Houston) against Tesla on behalf of five police officers who allege they were severely injured when a Tesla vehicle on Autopilot failed to yield or "auto-steer" and crashed into the officers, their vehicles, a civilian and a police dog. The officers allege that the police vehicles were totaled, and the officers received medical treatment for severe injuries, continue to be treated and have suffered permanent disability. The lawsuit contends that the Autopilot mechanism sold and aggressively promoted as a feature on Tesla vehicles is defective in that it fails to detect vehicles that are using flashing lights, such as police vehicles. In the lawsuit, the officers detail multiple crashes involving emergency vehicles and Tesla vehicles using Autopilot. The officers seek compensation for their injuries and $10 million in punitive damages, contending that the defective Autopilot system has been known by Tesla and its founder Elon Musk for years.

The officers point out in the lawsuit that the NHTSA is now investigating Tesla, and has specifically requested that Tesla provide information pertaining to accidents where Autopilot was being used and a first responder vehicle was involved.

The Buzbee Law Firm founder Tony Buzbee said, "Tesla and Elon Musk have known for years that a Tesla using Autopilot fails to detect vehicles using flashing lights. Yet, Telsa has made no effort to correct the problem or warn the public. Many police officers, like those in this case, have been badly injured because of this defect, and thousands of others at this very moment across the United States are at risk. It's time to hold Tesla accountable and force Elon Musk and Tesla to acknowledge and correct this dangerous defect."

Maureen Farrell, of Co-Counsel Muery & Farrell said, "Emergency vehicles with flashing lights and Teslas in Autopilot are clearly a dangerous combination. Crashes happen far too often, and will happen again, putting first responders and the public in serious danger. Tesla and Elon Musk have made claims about the safety and reliability of its Autopilot features that are exaggerated and unsupported by the data. It's time for Tesla to prioritize safety over its share price, come clean with the public and authorities, and correct this problem before more people are hurt or killed."

About The Buzbee Law Firm

Based in Houston, The Buzbee Law Firm has been recognized as a leading Texas firm. Tony Buzbee was named "Texas Attorney of the Year" by trade publication Texas Lawyer; The New York Times called Buzbee "one of the most successful lawyers in the country." More information about the firm is available at www.txattorneys.com .

About Muery & Farrell PC

Muery & Farrell is a boutique law firm with three locations offering services across Texas, with a special emphasis on civil litigation. Having begun her legal career in London, Ms. Farrell brings her experience in complex litigation to her practice in Texas. Senior Partner Adam Muery has been named a "Rising Star" by Texas Monthly Superlawyer. A former Marine, former General Counsel for the Attorney General, and former prosecutor with 49 jury trial wins under his belt, Mr. Muery is a formidable trial attorney across practice areas. More information about the firm is available at www.texanlegal.com .

The lawsuit is styled: FIELDS, DALTON v TESLA INC

Contact: Tony Buzbee, The Buzbee Law Firm, Houston 713.223.5393/Maureen Farrell, Muery & Farrell PC, The Woodlands 737.808.0529 .

