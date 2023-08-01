The BXNG Club Expands to Los Angeles

Disruptive Fitness Brand Finds New Home in Historic Downtown Los Angeles' Arts District

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BXNG Club (BXNG) , Southern California's first health and fitness club that successfully combined authentic combat sports and mainstream fitness in a high-design, luxury environment, announced today its fifth location, and its first club in Los Angeles.

San Diego's most sought-after workout location by wellness enthusiasts, pro fighters, and celebrities alike, BXNG was founded on the belief that combat sports can be a fun, effective, and long-lasting foundation for fitness and health. With top fight and fitness talent, BXNG honed in on an authentic and exhilarating fitness experience that includes boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Jiu Jitsu, MMA, High-Intensity Interval Training, and strength training. BXNG is notorious for its unique combination of combat sports, fitness, and lifestyle - all in an ultra-premium environment. With multiple awards, waitlisted locations, and record-breaking enrollment numbers, BXNG is ready to take the leap to a new city.

A 15,000-square-foot high-design facility will be based in the Arts District, an area of LA known to many as the creative, entertainment, and cultural hub of Los Angeles. With the official opening of Spring 2024, BXNG is excited to bring fresh fitness perspectives and experience alongside other vibrant community members as a number of new businesses, galleries, restaurants, and concepts make the Arts District their new trendy urban home.

"We are thrilled to bring the BXNG experience and brand to Los Angeles and its people. Over the last several years, we've gotten a lot of requests to make BXNG a staple in LA, and we are so happy to fulfill that promise, especially in such an amazing part of the city as the Arts District, known for its innovation, culture, and cutting-edge concepts, just like BXNG," said CEO and owner of The BXNG Club, Artem Sharoshkin.

"AvalonBay is thrilled to bring The BXNG Club, a marquee fitness operator specializing in combat sports, to our AVA Arts District neighborhood as part of the overall retail location. The BXNG Club has created an incredible following and community in San Diego and we have no doubt that success will follow in the Arts District. The BXNG Club's culture and experience are a perfect fit for our future residents and the surrounding community," said Katie Bucklew, VP of Mixed Use for AvalonBay.

With meticulous attention to the member experience, BXNG Arts District will provide a number of premium features: 50+ heavy bags and specialty bags, two boxing rings, a customized grappling area, a functional training area with Olympic lifting platforms, a full-size weight room, and a state-of-the-art cardio deck. In addition, one-of-a-kind art pieces, luxe locker rooms with saunas and high-end finishes, towel service, and members' lounge will create an elevated experience.

The BXNG Club is founded on providing its coaches with long-lasting and rewarding careers - a historical pain point for incredible talent in the combat sports and fitness industries. BXNG coaches bring a high-caliber level of experience in their respective disciplines at the professional level and an immeasurable amount of knowledge to Los Angeles.

The BXNG Club will be launching an exclusive pre-sale with special rates for founding members on August 15th with a scheduled opening to follow in Spring 2024.

About The BXNG Club:

The BXNG Club has been a combat sport and fitness leader since 1999. Known for creating award-winning locations with special attention to design and world-class instruction spanning from boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu, strength training, yoga, and other fitness disciplines. The BXNG Club emphasizes premier fitness clubs with a focus on lifestyle, community, and learning from former/current professional fighters.

CONTACT: Mackie Dideriksen, [email protected]com

SOURCE The BXNG Club