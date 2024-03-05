The BXNG Club Initiates $2 Million Funding Round to Fuel Expansion

San Diego-born Club Features World-Class Coaching with a Focus on Member and Community Experience

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BXNG Club, a trailblazer in the fitness and wellness industry, announced a new funding round today, aiming to secure $2 million to support its strategic expansion plans. Distinguished by its success in combining authentic combat sports and mainstream fitness in a high-design, luxury environment, The BXNG Club further sets itself apart with its world-class coaches and reputation for prioritizing outstanding member experience.

A 15,000-square-foot high-design facility, set to open in the second half of 2024, will be based in the Arts District, an area of LA known to many as the creative, entertainment, and cultural hub of Los Angeles.

"BXNG and Los Angeles are made for each other -- we are bringing our innovative fitness concept, an unmatched level of coaching, and a focus on member experience while LA brings unparalleled fitness-focused culture. Together, we will create a chemistry for success," said Artem Sharoshkin, CEO, at The BXNG Club.

The BXNG Arts District will deliver a range of upscale amenities: over 50 heavy bags and specialty bags, two boxing rings, a tailored grappling area, a functional training space featuring Olympic lifting platforms, a spacious weight room, and a cutting-edge cardio deck. Additionally, exclusive art installations, luxurious locker rooms equipped with saunas and premium finishes, towel service, and a members' lounge will collectively deliver an elevated experience.

Founded in 1999, BXNG quickly became San Diego's most popular fitness club by wellness enthusiasts, pro fighters, and celebrities alike due to its commitment to superior coaching, outstanding experience, unique design, and community-centered culture. Currently, BXNG offers a diverse range of classes in boxing, Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, cycling, yoga, and comprehensive cardio and strength workouts in its four state-of-the-art San Diego locations.

Investors interested in supporting its expansion aspirations are invited to participate in this funding round can learn more here: https://www.thebxngclub.com/invest/

About The BXNG Club: The BXNG Club has been a combat sport and fitness leader since 1999. Known for creating award-winning locations with special attention to design and world-class instruction spanning from boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Jiu-Jitsu, strength training, yoga, and other fitness disciplines. The BXNG Club emphasizes premier fitness clubs focusing on lifestyle, community, and learning from former and current professional fighters.

