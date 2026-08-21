DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced an exclusive pre-sale for Bybit Card holders ahead of the general ticket release for Tomorrowland Brasil 2027, one of the world's most iconic music festivals, scheduled to take place in 2027 in São Paulo.

Starting September 21 at 10:00 a.m. BRT, Bybit Card holders will be granted priority access to the first ticket release, ahead of the wider public sale. The pre-sale window will run for 48 hours or until allocated tickets are exhausted, whichever comes first.

The Bybit Card Advantage: Exclusive Pre-Sale Access to Tomorrowland Brasil 2027 Tickets

The Bybit Card privilege does not stop here. Bybit Card holders purchasing early-bird tickets during the window will receive a 15% discount, capped at R$200 in savings, in addition to other Bybit Card perks for Tomorrowland Brasil attendees, reserved for music and art lovers in the Bybit Card community.

Bybit is also offering a limited-edition Tomorrowland Brasil x Bybit virtual card design at no cost, available to Bybit cardholders. To participate, users can apply for a Bybit Card and select the Tomorrowland collectible card design, with approval available instantly or within a few business days. A virtual card will be issued immediately upon approval. Once funds are deposited onto the card, holders enter the Tomorrowland Brasil pre-sale race immediately.

Bybit is the official payment partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2027, which takes place from April 30 to May 2, 2027, at Parque Maeda in Itu, São Paulo, under the theme "Consciência".

The latest pre-sale follows Bybit's earlier collaboration with Tomorrowland Brasil, Portal Do Amanhã by Bybit, held on May 1, 2026, marking the one-year countdown to Tomorrowland Brasil 2027. Another Bybit Card-exclusive Early Bird Sale on May 12 saw all tickets sold out in just two hours. The upcoming September pre-sale will offer Bybit Card holders another exclusive early-access opportunity to all ticket types for the first time. It will also be the final chance for Bybit Card holders to purchase tickets before the general sale of tickets to Tomorrowland Brasil 2027.

Beyond the festival, the Bybit Card is fast emerging as one of the most popular crypto-friendly cards globally, featuring:

Global acceptance: The Bybit Card is usable anywhere Mastercard is accepted, covering everyday spending such as groceries, travel, and subscriptions.

The Bybit Card is usable anywhere Mastercard is accepted, covering everyday spending such as groceries, travel, and subscriptions. Year-round cashback: 2% to 10% cashback on eligible everyday purchases and boosted spending categories, including full rebates on popular digital services such as Netflix and Spotify.

2% to 10% cashback on eligible everyday purchases including full rebates on popular digital services such as Netflix and Spotify. No hidden fees: Zero application fee and no annual fee apply.

Zero application fee and no annual fee apply. Fast onboarding: Approval follows a simplified KYC process, with cards issued within minutes.

Terms and conditions apply. To learn more, users may visit: Unlock Tomorrowland Brasil 2027 - Pre-sale with your Bybit Card

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About Bybit

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Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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About WEAREONE.world

Tomorrowland was founded 20 years ago by Belgian brothers Manu & Michiel Beers and remains a family-owned business, driven by a creative and passionate team. Over the years, Tomorrowland has evolved into a global entertainment brand. The WEAREONE.world group consists of several business units, including Festival & Events, Music, Experiences, Leisure, Products, and Fiction. Today, over 350 passionate team members create magic from the headquarters in Antwerp (Belgium), as well as from local offices in Brazil, France, Ibiza and Thailand.

For media inquiries, please contact: Debby Wilmsen, Press Coordinator & Spokeswoman, Tomorrowland [email protected]

SOURCE Bybit