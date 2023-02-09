The Bycoff Group Appoints Top Executives to Board of Advisors

The Leading Investment Firm Has Formed a Board of Advisors to Provide Strategic Insight and Guidance

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bycoff Group is pleased to appoint Lance Larsen and Uche Osuji to its newly operational board of advisors, where they will provide their expert insight and guidance to the leadership team as The Bycoff Group continues its growth as a leading investment management firm.

"We are pleased and excited to announce the formation of The Bycoff Group Board of Advisors. This is a major milestone for The Bycoff Group and we are thrilled to utilize the expertise of Lance and Uche to continue our strong growth and momentum as we further expand in the family office and institutional spaces," said Lorne Bycoff, CEO of The Bycoff Group.

Mr. Larsen and Mr. Osuji hold extensive experience in investments and corporate finance. Mr. Lance Larsen is the President and CEO of Pierce Street Capital, an Omaha, Nebraska-based investment firm that manages the investment activities of the Larsen family, and the former CEO of Millard Refrigerated Services, the second largest cold-storage provider in North America at the time of its sale. Mr. Larsen's unparalleled expertise and keen eye for innovation have provided strategic direction for both companies, leading to incredible growth, loyal customers, and a united team. At Pierce Street, Mr. Larsen brings to bear his experience in providing permanent capital to family and founder-led businesses. Mr. Larsen is a graduate of Southern Methodist University.

Mr. Uche Osuji is Managing Director at Arctaris Impact Investors, a privately held investment firm that invests in growth-oriented operating businesses and infrastructure projects located in underserved communities. At Arctaris, Mr. Osuji leads the portfolio management function and drives business development through relationships with banks, investors, and local governments. Mr. Osuji holds over 20 years of corporate finance investment and advisory experience across consumer products, real estate, technology, and manufacturing industries. Mr. Osuji is a graduate of Duke University and holds an MBA from Duke's Fuqua School of Business. Mr. Osuji recently served as Co-Chairman of the Duke New York Board and currently sits on the national Duke Alumni Association Board.

The Bycoff Group welcomes with anticipation their combined experience in finance, technology, real estate, and upper management. The newly appointed board of advisors will provide strategic input to The Bycoff Group, as the firm continues its mission to build industry leading, tax-efficient strategies that are uniquely designed to grow wealth.

To learn more about The Bycoff Group or read further on the newly appointed board members, please visit: https://bycoffgroup.com or https://bycoffgroup.com/advisory-board

About The Bycoff Group

The Bycoff Group is a New York City based investment firm that runs public equity strategies focusing on generating long-term returns for institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. Founded in 2020 by brothers Lorne and Douglas Bycoff, The Bycoff Group breaks the mold of traditional firms, breathing new life into modern strategies with innovation, transparency, alignment, and creativity that deliver lasting returns for investors. Alumni of Duke University, the founders leverage their over 25 years of professional investment experience cultivated at Point 72 Asset Management and Merrill Lynch with expertise in technology and consumer investing as the solid foundation for The Bycoff Group.

