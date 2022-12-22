The Bytox Hangover Patch Now Available with Gopuff Instant Delivery

"Instant Commerce" Category Creator Gopuff Offers a Unique Assortment of Groceries, Alcohol, Home Essentials & More Now Including the Bytox Hangover Patch



Just in time for New Year's Eve, the Bytox Hangover Patch Can Be Delivered to Your Doorstep in 30-Minutes or Less

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bytox announced its all-natural hangover recovery patch is now available for delivery on Gopuff , the go-to platform for customers' immediate everyday needs. Gopuff's unmatched assortment of more than 4,000 premier products now includes the Hangover Recovery Patch (5 pack), available for delivery in minutes.

Recent studies show that alcohol plays a dominant role in removing important nutrients from your body. Deemed one of the best hangover patches by ABC News, Huffington Pos t , Women's Health , New York Magazine and more, the Bytox Hangover Patch replenishes the vital levels of vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants your body loses when you consume alcohol.

Bytox contains a blend of powerful, all-natural antioxidants, vitamins and amino acids which have been shown to help reduce and help prevent hangovers by enhancing and restoring these nutritional levels. Specially formulated to reduce the physical side effects of alcohol consumption, the Bytox Hangover Patch delivers a continuous flow of nutrients to the body (up to 24 hours), thus helping to reduce the symptoms and won't cause an upset stomach. For best results, users should apply before consuming alcohol.

For more information, please visit www.bytox.com

About Bytox Hangover Patch

Since 2011, the founders of Bytox set out to help boost your body's ability to recover from a hard night out partying. Each Bytox Hangover Patch contains a potent blend of 100% natural, organic formula of nutrients and vitamins designed to replenish the body and keep you feeling well. Both safe and effective, applying the Bytox Patch 45 minutes before consuming alcohol helps provide maximum relief from hangovers. The patch is 100% safe, effective, and won't irritate your stomach. So, party in style without worrying about calories or an irritated stomach.

Disclaimer: The Bytox patch does not reverse or prevent sensory impairment in the operation of machinery or vehicles after alcohol consumption. Bytox does not reduce or affect the alcohol blood levels. Always drink responsibly.

