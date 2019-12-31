The C-Drone Review®, an Online News Outlet Covering the Civilian Drone Industry, Now Accepting Advertising

PARIS, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The C-Drone Review®, an independent online news outlet covering civilian drones and urban air mobility in English and French, will be accepting advertising from selected aeronautical industry actors from January 15, 2020. Potential advertisers will be screened to avoid conflicts of interest with editorial coverage.

The C-Drone Review® covers the civilian drone and air taxi industries.

Published in English and French, the C-Drone Review® features original news articles and exclusive interviews with industry innovators and is focused on the American and French civilian drone industry, including Unmanned aircraft Traffic Management (UTM or U-space) and the nascent electric-powered air taxi vehicles in development.

One-year Professional subscriptions to the C-Drone Review® are available for €300 or $350. Corporate and Individual plans are also available.

"The C-Drone Review®" and its logo are registered trademarks of Editions CDR, Paris, France.

Media Contact:

Sean Daly

+33.1.82.88.91.61

231652@email4pr.com

SOURCE The C-Drone Review

