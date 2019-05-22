NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market growth during the forecast period. Chronic diseases including diabetes, stroke, cancer, arthritis, and others are responsible for seven out of 10 deaths among the people in the US. In addition, autoimmune diseases are a key health concern, further, driving the demand for CRP tests during the forecast period. The ability for diagnosing diseases increases significantly using CRP tests, while impacting the market growth positively during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the C-reactive protein test market will register a CAGR of over 1% by 2023.







Rising incidence of HIV in developing countries



The increasing incidence of HIV infections, especially in developing countries, posed a challenge to the economy. This has further necessitated the need for monitoring HIV disease activity through low-cost techniques such as CRP testing. HIV is a virus that enters the blood, and attacks and destroys the body's immune system, which results in the development of AIDS. Importance of evaluating the CRP level in HIV affected patients through hs-CRP assays has increased the demand for CRP testing and is expected to increase further during the forecast period, boosting the market growth.



Increasing data integrity issues



CRP testing data relies on recording observation, in which error may occur, resulting in manipulation and wrong information of results. This reduces the reliability of tests, which hinders market growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the C-reactive protein test market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of a few market players. Vendors are offering high-end innovative products that are using protein analysis to detect chronic diseases. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



