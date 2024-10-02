The C2PA and Embassy of France Collaborate to Advance Authenticity and Transparency in Digital Content

The Embassy of France Hosts Briefing on Mitigation of AI Harms, Content Authenticity, and Content Credentials (C2PA Open Specification) for International Community

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Embassy of France in Washington, D.C., in collaboration with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), hosted the inaugural international briefing on content authenticity and the groundbreaking C2PA standard, Content Credentials. Held on October 2, 2024, at La Maison Française, this pivotal event brought together representatives from G20 nations and other aligned countries to engage in a vital discourse on the challenges and opportunities presented by AI. The briefing underscored the importance of authenticity and transparency in digital content as essential strategies for mitigating the risks associated with AI technologies.

French Deputy Chief of Mission in the United States, Agnès von der Mühll, inaugurated the event with a welcome to the audience. Embassy Spokesperson Sébastien Fagart joined the U.S. Principal Deputy Coordinator of the Global Engagement Center (GEC), Daniel Kimmage, in a Transatlantic Dialogue on transparency and authenticity in digital content. The dialogue, moderated by Liz Landers, shared critical perspectives on how key stakeholders across three continents are advancing efforts to cultivate a more authentic and transparent internet, both domestically and globally.

"In the age of artificial intelligence, informational integrity is more at risk than ever," said French Ambassador to the United States, Laurent Bili. "We must act together around three priorities: building a solid scientific consensus, developing open technical solutions, and defining common international standards."

C2PA Chairman Andrew Jenks emphasized the global scope of the open specification, noting its trajectory towards becoming approved by ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and its global, widespread adoption. The C2PA's specification is currently being examined by the organization's TC 171/SC 2 committee and is expected to become a global standard in early 2025. A diverse panel of stakeholders, including representatives from Sony, Publicis Groupe, Freedom House, and the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, shared insights on how international companies and forums are actively engaging with, discussing, and implementing Content Credentials to advance the mission of promoting a healthy digital ecosystem.

"We appreciate Ambassador Bili and the French Embassy for hosting this event and taking a leading position on issues of transparency in media," said Jenks. "When the Content Credentials specification from C2PA is ratified as an international standard next year, it will be the culmination of a worldwide effort to establish interoperable, standardized methods for providing transparency in digital media. Content Credentials represents the work product of over 200 global member organizations from across the media ecosystem, and we encourage all parties to participate in both C2PA and the ISO standardization process."

This event underscores the growing awareness that authenticity and transparency through provenance standards are crucial in managing AI risks. The upcoming AI Action Summit in Paris in February 2025 will build on these discussions, further shaping best practices and driving global alignment toward a more transparent and authentic internet.

For more information about the C2PA, please contact: [email protected]

For more information about the AI Action Summit, please contact: [email protected]

About C2PA

The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) is an open, technical standards body addressing the prevalence of misleading information online through the development of technical standards for establishing the source and history (or provenance) of digital content. C2PA is a Joint Development Foundation project. For more information, visit c2pa.org and contentcredentials.org.

