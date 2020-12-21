The Cabin Makes A Comeback

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabins, part of the fabric of the U.S. from the nation's founding, are making a comeback. Even before the pandemic, many people were reconsidering their fast-paced urban lifestyles, seeking the serenity and space of more rural communities. Whether they're looking to make the leap to country living full-time, or want a vacation getaway from city life, buyers and renters are looking for cabins. Just launched this month, CabinHomes.com is the only website that brings together cabins for sale and rent across the country, organized by style and location, with compelling content about the cabin lifestyle.

"From classic A-frames in Alaska to timber cabins in Tennessee, CabinHomes.com is the only website to curate the cabin real estate and enthusiast experience," says Mark Hughes, President of Search With Style® (SWS), the website's parent company. "The first architectural style-specific site to launch within the Search With Style platform, CabinHomes.com will revolutionize the way consumers buy, sell, and rent cabins."

At CabinHomes.com , users can search by city, by state, and style of cabin, with architectural categories including A-frame, log, manufactured and general. To help guide buyers and renters to their dream mountain homes, the website's team curates additional collections for inspiration and exploration, with some recent examples including modern cabins, affordable A-frames and luxurious log cabins.

Beyond offering the most cabins for sale and for rent listings on the web, the site also celebrates off-the-grid living with weekly editorial content from professional writers and bloggers spanning interior design and entertaining to tips for planning trips to national parks.

In addition to being a boon for cabin seekers and enthusiasts, CabinHomes.com also is a powerful tool for cabin owners and the real estate agents who represent them.

"This is the only website that provides sellers and their agents the opportunity to display their active cabin listings to highly-targeted buyers," says Derek May, Search With Style's Chief Marketing Officer. "At the same time, consumers get to access and enjoy a highly-focused, curated view of cabins instead of sifting through pages and pages on other real estate search portals."

CabinHomes.com is part of the Search With Style® network, the first architecturally-based search engine and API for the real estate industry, which provides an appealing and powerful solution for the more than 12 million design-conscious homebuyers looking for a way to search for homes by architectural style each year. Search With Style uses proprietary corrective algorithms, AI, and human curation to make finding an architecturally unique home accurate, quick and satisfying — a stark contrast to the accuracy of current search solutions, which have been found to misclassify home styles nearly 50 percent of the time.

Newport Beach, California-based Search With Style will launch its next site, ModernHomes.com , in January 2021, enabling consumers nationwide to find the modern homes of their dreams. Other curated property search sites, based on architectural style, will follow. For more information, please visit SearchWithStyle.com .

About Search With Style® (SWS)

Search With Style® (SWS) is the only architecturally based search engine and API in the real estate industry. Addressing the desires of more than 1 million design-interested homebuyers in the US each month, Search With Style® allows consumers to find homes for sale by their preferred architectural styles. This Search With Style search engine and API platform actively curates a national database of over 600 Multiple Listings Services using proprietary algorithms, human curation, and photo recognition AI to deliver property search results — by architectural style — that are accurate, quick, and satisfying, creating a user experience that consumers love. To learn more, please visit www.SearchWithStyle.com

