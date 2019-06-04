The Cadence Of Success: How To Create A Winning Sales Culture

OWINGS MILLS, Md., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In THE SUCCESS CADENCE: Unleash Your Organization's Rapid Growth Culture, published by Sandler Training (sandler.com), thought leaders David Mattson, Tom Schodorf, and Bart Fanelli provide a proven method for moving out of one's personal and organizational comfort zone to create and sustain a distinctive operational cadence which will deliver a rapid-growth sales culture.

The book shows how to create a daily, weekly, quarterly, and annual rhythm that develops and scales an optimally performing sales force. For it to work, however, the leader of the sales team has to be willing to move outside of what is familiar, what has always been sufficient in the past, and what has always been comfortable. "The Success Cadence is all about today. It's a way of running your team and your business that instantly differentiates you, that distinguishes good from great, that allows small companies to grow at a rapid rate," say the authors.

For the strategy to be successful, sales leaders need to recruit and retain individuals who are both willing and able to perform at peak levels, who want to succeed and take action on that desire. They consistently do what it takes to get the job done and have a we-first mindset, not a me-first mindset. They are motivated by the job and the reward.

The recruitment and hiring process requires patience, careful planning based on the team's growth objectives, and long-term strategic thinking in screening out the sales leader's bias and determining whether the candidate is willing and able to succeed. The authors recommend a simple two-by-two matrix – willing and unable; unwilling and unable; unwilling and able; and willing and able, and then assigning candidates to one of the four quadrants. The goal should be to hire people in the upper right quadrant (willing and able).

The authors have seen entire organizations transformed with the key initiatives led by the sales leaders and their teams. By applying the principles in THE SUCCESS CADENCE, leaders will be positioned to transform not only the sales team but the entire company.

A free chapter is available for download here: https://www.sandler.com/node/10456

