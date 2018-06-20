LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The calcium propionate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6%.

The market for calcium propionate is estimated at USD 277.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 363.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The growth of the calcium propionate market is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for clean-label food products with extended shelf life and the cost-effectiveness of calcium propionate as compared to other preservatives. Stringent legislation and regulations with respect to food safety and shelf life have made it difficult for food and feed processing industries to getting the right formulation of ingredients along with preservatives without affecting the product quality, which acts as a major restraint for the calcium propionate market.



The demand for dry calcium propionate is exhibiting steady growth.

On the basis of form, the dry segment is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023.The dry segment led the market for calcium propionate.



The growth of dry calcium propionate is attributed to factors such as ease of mixing and better dispersion throughout the food matrix; additionally, dry calcium propionate does not affect the leavening action of baking powder in bakery products.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for calcium propionate during the forecast period.The consumption is driven by rapid urbanization, economic growth, and rise in purchasing power of the middle-class population, leading to increased bakery & convenience food purchases in the region.



The region is an emerging market for calcium propionate, with investments from several multinational manufacturers, especially in countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.



Break-up of Primaries:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45 %, Tier 2 - 33%, and Tier 3 - 22%

• By Designation: C-level - 33%, D-level - 45%, and Others* - 22%

• By Region: North America - 11%, Europe - 11%, Asia Pacific - 45%, and RoW - 33%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.



Leading players profiled in this report:

• Niacet (US)

• Impextraco (Belgium)

• ADDCON (Germany)

• Kemin Industries (US)

• Macco Organiques (Canada)

• Associated British Foods plc (ABF) (UK)

• Shandong Tong Tai Wei Run Chemical Co., Ltd. (TTWR) (China)

• Bell Chem (US)

• Krishna Chemicals (India)

• AM Food Chemicals (China)

• Fine Organics (UK)

• Real S.A.S. (Columbia)



Research Coverage:

The report categorizes the calcium propionate market on the basis of application, form, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global calcium propionate, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report:

• To get a comprehensive overview of the calcium propionate market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions in which the calcium propionate market is flourishing



