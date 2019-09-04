The Caldwell Partners International Announces Results of Shareholder Vote and Appointment of John Young to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) reported that at a special meeting of shareholders on September 4, 2019 there was 1 shareholder voting in person holding 80 Voting Common Shares and 121 shareholders voting by proxy holding 8,443,110 Voting Common Shares, representing in total 122 shareholders holding 8,443,190 Voting Common Shares, and 41.38% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

The results of the vote are as follows:



Voted for* Percentage Withheld

from Voting* Percentage 1. By-Law Resolution 8,322,014 98.57% 121,096 1.43% The shareholders voted to amend the by-laws to provide that,

in case of an equality of votes, the chairman of the meeting

shall be entitled to a second or casting vote.

















2. Board Size Resolution 8,132,314 96.32% 310,796 3.68% The shareholders voted to empower the directors, subject to

the requirements of the OBCA, to determine the size of the

board and the number of directors to be elected at the

Corporation's annual meetings.









* As the vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting, plus any shares voted by a show of hands at the meeting in respect of which the shareholder voted against, or withheld authority.

As a result of the passing of the Board Size Resolution, Mr. John Young's previously announced appointment to the Board of Directors has become immediately effective.

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–nearly 50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

