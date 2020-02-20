The Caldwell Partners International Announces Results of Vote for Election of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) reported that at its Annual Meeting of shareholders on February 19, 2020 there were 84 shareholders voting by proxy and in total, holding 5,296,116 voting common shares, representing 25.96% of the total number of Voting Common Shares outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as nominees in the management proxy circular dated January 9, 2020 were elected directors of the Corporation until the next Annual Meeting.

The results of the vote for the election of directors and reconfirmation of the shareholder rights plan are as follows:

1. Election of Directors - Elected

Voted for

Percentage* Withheld from

Voting

Percentage* Paul R. Daoust

99.87% 0.13% Darcy D. Morris

99.78% 0.22% Elias Vamvakas

98.99% 1.01% John N. Wallace

98.84% 1.16% Kathryn A. Welsh

99.83% 0.17% John Young

99.90% 0.10%









2. Appointment of Auditors - Appointed

Voted for

Percentage Withheld from

Voting

Percentage* The shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as

auditors of the Corporation and authorized the directors of the

Corporation to fix the remuneration of the auditors. The vote

was conducted by a show of hands.

99.78% 0.22%









3. Reconfirmation of Shareholder Rights Plan - Passed

Voted for

Percentage* Voted Against

Percentage* The shareholders reconfirmed the shareholder rights plan of

the Corporation and the Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement

dated as of May 10, 2010 between the Corporation and Valiant

Trust Company (predecessor entity to Computershare Trust

Company of Canada), as rights agent, as described in the

Management Proxy Circular dated January 9, 2020. The vote

was conducted by a show of hands.

96.47% 3.53%

* As the vote for each motion was taken by a show of hands, the number of votes disclosed reflects only those proxies received by management in advance of the meeting, plus any shares voted by a show of hands at the meeting in respect of which the shareholder voted against, or withheld authority.

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. Our reputation–nearly 50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

