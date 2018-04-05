The Caldwell Partners International Issues Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Financial Results

Financial Highlights (in $000s except per share amounts)









Three Months Ended

February 28 Six Months Ended

February 28

2018 2017 2018 2017 Professional fees $14,854 $13,665 $29,827 $27,294 License fees $67 $62 $143 $137

Revenues $14,921 $13,727 $29,970 $27,431 Cost of sales $11,244 9,725 $22,317 19,946 Expenses $2,970 3,396 $6,042 5,780

Operating profit $707 $606 $1,611 $1,705 Investment income from marketable securities $2 - $4 -

Earnings before tax $709 $606 $1,615 $1,705

Net earnings after tax (1) $270 $267 $680 $1,029

Net earnings per share $0.013 $0.013 $0.033 $0.051





1. As a result of new substantively enacted tax rate, the Company's US entity deferred tax balances were adjusted during the quarter, resulting in additional deferred tax expense of $204 during the current year's second quarter. No such expense was incurred in the prior period.

"Our partner and support teams extended their strong results from the first quarter," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "We saw a notable increase in new bookings across all geographies, particularly in the back half of the second quarter, and have positive momentum going into the third quarter. Additionally, we have significantly increased revenue and narrowed our losses in the UK as our new partners begin to gain traction in the marketplace. We are committed to the region's growth and do look forward to moving into new, more cost effective, office space in London, during the third quarter.

Wallace continued: "We remain focused on the recruitment of new partners and teams who will both broaden our client-facing capabilities and who will further contribute to increasing and sustaining revenues and profitability. We do expect to announce additional partners over the course of the last half of the current fiscal year."

The Board of Directors today also declared the payment of a quarterly dividend of 2.0 cents per Common Share payable to holders of Common Shares of record on April 16, 2018 and to be paid on June 11, 2018.



Financial Highlights (all numbers expressed in $000s)

Operating revenue:

Second Quarter

Professional fees for the second quarter of 2018 increased 8.7% (up 12.1% excluding an unfavourable 3.4% variance from exchange rate fluctuations) over the comparable period last year to $14,854 (2017: $13,665 ).

Second quarter professional fees in the US were down 1.2% (up 3.5% excluding an unfavourable 4.7% variance from exchange rate fluctuations) to $10,489 (2017: $10,621 ). Increases in the Average Number of Partners and Number of Assignments per Partner were more than offset by a lower Average Fee per Assignment in local currency and compounded by unfavourable exchange rate fluctuations.

Second quarter professional fees in Canada were up 27.5% to $3,799 (2017: $2,979 ). A higher Average Fee per Assignment and a higher Number of Assignments per Partner were partially offset by a lower Average Number of Partners.

Second quarter professional fees in Europe were up 770.8% (up 722.5% excluding a favourable 48.3% variance from exchange rate fluctuations) to $566 (2017: $65 ). The addition of one new partner in the second half of 2017 and another in the first quarter of the current year resulted in a higher Average Number of Partners and increased activity during the quarter resulting in a higher Number of Assignments per Partner and Average Fee per Assignment. Given the low number of partners in the region and recent tenure of two of the three, the Company expects ongoing quarterly revenue fluctuations and profit suppression as the newly hired partners transition into the Company.

License fees from our licensees in Latin America and New Zealand for the use of the Caldwell Partners brand and intellectual property for the 2018 second quarter were $67 (2017: $62 ).

Year to date

Professional fees for the first six months of 2018 increased 9.3% (13.3% excluding an unfavourable 4.0% variance from exchange rate fluctuations) over the comparable period last year to $29,827 (2017: $27,294 ).

Year to date professional fees in the US were up 9.2% (up 14.8% excluding an unfavourable 5.6% variance from exchange rate fluctuations) to $22,034 (2017: $20,178 ). Increases in the Average Number of Partners and the Number of Assignments per Partner were partially offset by a slightly lower Average Fee per Assignment which was consistent in local currency but negatively impacted by unfavourable exchange rate fluctuations.

Year to date professional fees in Canada were up 9.4% to $7,183 (2017: $6,568 ), with a higher Average Fee per Assignment and a higher Number of Assignments per Partner being partially offset by a lower Average Number of Partners.

Year to date professional fees in Europe were up 11.3% (up 6.0% excluding a favourable 5.3% variance from exchange rate fluctuations) to $610 (2017: $548 ), with a lower Number of Assignments per Partner and Average Fee per Assignment being more than offset by the higher Average Number of Partners.

Year to date license fees for the six-month period ended February 28, 2018 were $143 (2017: $137 ).





Second Quarter

For the second quarter of 2018, increased revenue ($1,194) , increased cost of sales ($1,519) and lower expenses ($426) increased operating profit by $101 to $707 over the comparable period in the prior year (2017: $606 ).

Second quarter cost of sales increased 15.6% (19.3% excluding a favourable 3.7% variance from exchange rate fluctuations), or $1,519 to $11,244 (2017: $9,725 ).

Expenses in the second quarter decreased 12.5% or $426 over the same period in the prior year to $2,970 (2017: $3,396 ). Excluding exchange rate variances, expenses decreased $374 or 11.0% over the same period last year. This constant currency decrease was the result of the lack of partner conference expenses in the current quarter as the annual partner conference will be held in the upcoming third quarter this year versus the second quarter in the prior year ($341) , and decreases in corporate salaries and bonus accruals ($72) . These declines were partially offset by net increases across other cost categories ($39) .

Excluding exchange rate variances, operating profit increased $158 to $764 . On a segment basis, $485 of operating profit was from the US ( $718 net of intercompany license fees), $380 of operating profit was from Canada ( $147 net of intercompany license fees) and Europe's operating loss was $158 .

Year to date

Year to date, higher revenue ($2,539) higher cost of sales ($2,371) and higher expenses ($262) decreased operating profit by $94 to $1,611 over the comparable period in the prior year (2017: $1,705 ).

Year to date cost of sales increased 11.9% to $22,317 (16.0% excluding a favourable 4.1% variance from exchange rate fluctuations) from $19,946 .

Year to date expenses increased $262 over the same period in the prior year to $6,042 (2017: $5,780 ). Excluding exchange rate variances, expenses increased $417 or 7.2% over the same period last year. Constant currency increases were the result of share-based compensation expense caused by an increase in the share price in the current year versus a decline in the share price in the same period last year ($309) , firm-wide search team practice meetings for business development and training being held during the current year but not in the prior year ($181) , a reduction in the final Hawksmoor acquisition earn-out amount payable recognized in the prior year with no such reduction in the current year as the amount was fully settled ($115) , increased marketing expenses related to our brand update initiative ($99) , increased business development costs ($87) , increased partner recruitment expenses ($54) , increased consulting expense ($53) and general increases across other categories ($72) . These unfavourable variances were partially offset by the lack of partner conference expenses to-date as the annual partner conference will be held in the upcoming third quarter this year versus the second quarter in the prior year ($341) , decreases in legal fees on general matters ($87) , decreases in corporate salaries and bonus accruals ($82) and increases in foreign exchange gains on intercompany loans and US dollar bank account balances ($43) .





Excluding exchange rate variances, operating profit decreased $20 to $1,685 . On a segment basis, $1,585 of operating profit was from the US ( $2,084 net of intercompany license fees), $680 of operating profit was from Canada ( $181 net of intercompany license fee revenue) and Europe's operating loss was $654 .





Second quarter net income was $270 ( $0.013 per share), as compared to $267 ( $0.013 per share) in the comparable period a year earlier.

Year-to-date net income was $680 ( $0.033 per share), as compared to $1,029 ( $0.051 per share) in the comparable period a year earlier.

Average Number of Partners, Professional Fees per Partner, Number of Assignments, Number of Assignments per Partner and Average Fee per Assignment do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may not be comparable to measures presented by other companies. These operating measures are used by the Company to analyze its results. Please refer to section "Non‐GAAP Financial Measures and Other Operating Measures" in the Company's MD&A for a definition of these terms.

For a complete discussion of the quarterly financial results, please see the company's Management Discussion and Analysis posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a leading international provider of executive search and has been for more than 45 years. As one of the world's most trusted advisors in executive search, the firm has a sterling reputation built on successful searches for boards, chief and senior executives, and selected functional experts. With offices and partners across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, the firm takes pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to its clients.

The Caldwell Partners' Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on current expectations that are subject to the significant risks and uncertainties cited. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "may," "will," "likely," "estimates," "potential," "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals also are forward-looking statements. The Company is subject to many factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statement including, but not limited to, our ability to attract and retain key personnel; exposure to our Partners taking our clients with them to another firm; the performance of the Canadian, US and international economies; competition from other companies directly or indirectly engaged in executive search; liability risk in the services we perform; potential legal liability from clients, employees and candidates for employment; cybersecurity requirements, vulnerabilities, threats and attacks; damage to our brand reputation; our ability to align our cost structure to changes in our revenue; adverse tax law rulings; our ability to generate sufficient cash flow from operations to support our growth and maintain our dividend; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; marketable securities valuation fluctuations; volatility of the market price and volume of our common shares; any potential impairment of our acquired goodwill and intangible assets; and the risk associated with license fee agreement renewals. For more information on the factors that could affect the outcome of forward-looking statements, refer to the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and other public filings (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com). These factors should be considered carefully and the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although any forward-looking statements are based on what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, we cannot assure readers that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf; such statements speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.



THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited - in $Canadian)

As at As at

February 28 August 31

2018 2017 Assets



Current assets





Cash and cash-equivalents 5,578 10,917

Marketable securities 5,637 5,048

Accounts receivable 9,998 9,393

Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,746 1,848



22,959 27,206 Non-current assets





Restricted cash 136 133

Marketable securities 176 172

Advances 272 503

Property and equipment 1,536 1,699

Intangible assets 136 178

Goodwill 2,930 2,761

Deferred income taxes 1,475 1,650 Total assets 29,620 34,302







Liabilities



Current liabilities





Accounts payable 2,510 2,044

Compensation payable 11,219 15,896

Dividends payable 408 408

Income taxes payable 609 636

Deferred revenue 471 1,107



15,217 20,091 Non-current liabilities





Compensation payable 966 958

Provisions 114 133



16,297 21,182 Equity attributable to owners of the Company





Share Capital 7,515 7,515

Contributed surplus 14,997 14,992

Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,184 850

Deficit (10,373) (10,237) Total equity 13,323 13,120 Total liabilities and equity 29,620 34,302



THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (unaudited - in $Canadian)

Three months ended Six months ended

February 28 February 28

2018 2017 2018 2017

Revenues









Professional fees 14,854 13,665 29,827 27,294

License fees 67 62 143 137

14,921 13,727 29,970 27,431











Cost of sales 11,244 9,725 22,317 19,946 Gross profit 3,677 4,002 7,653 7,485











Expenses









General and administrative 2,735 3,116 5,548 5,372

Sales and marketing 240 262 569 439

Foreign exchange (gain) loss (5) 18 (75) (31)



2,970 3,396 6,042 5,780 Operating profit 707 606 1,611 1,705











Investment income 2 - 4 - Earnings before income tax 709 606 1,615 1,705











Income tax expense 439 339 935 676











Net earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company 270 267 680 1,029











Earnings per share









Basic and diluted $0.013 $0.013 $0.033 $0.051























CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF





COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS







(unaudited - in $Canadian)











Three months ended Six months ended



February 28 February 28



2018 2017 2018 2017











Net earnings for the period 270 267 680 1,029











Other comprehensive income (loss):









Unrealized gain on marketable securities 30 115 89 153

Cumulative translation adjustment (33) (113) 245 (28) Comprehensive earnings for the period attributable to owners of the Company 267 269 1,014 1,154



THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in $Canadian)



















Accumulated Other Comprehensive









Income (Loss)











Unrealized









Cumulative Gains on







Contributed Translation Marketable Total

Deficit Capital Stock Surplus Adjustment Securities Equity













Balance - September 1, 2016 (10,572) 7,295 15,025 841 338 12,927













Net earnings for the six month period ended













February 28, 2017 1,029 - - - - 1,029













Dividend payments declared (806) - - - - (806)













Employee share option plan share issue - 220 (33) - - 187













Change in unrealized loss on













marketable securities available for sale - - - - 153 153













Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - (28) - (28)













Balance - February 28, 2017 (10,349) 7,515 14,992 813 491 13,462













Balance - September 1, 2017 (10,237) 7,515 14,992 428 422 13,120













Net earnings for the six month period ended













February 28, 2018 680 - - - - 680













Dividend payments declared (816) - - - - (816)













Share based payment expense - - 5 - - 5













Change in unrealized gains on













marketable securities available for sale - - - - 89 89













Change in cumulative translation adjustment - - - 245 - 245













Balance - February 28, 2018 (10,373) 7,515 14,997 673 511 13,323



THE CALDWELL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL INC.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (unaudited - in $Canadian)









Six months ended





February 28





2018 2017









Cash flow provided by (used in)













Operating Activities





Net earnings for the period 680 1,029

Add (deduct) items not affecting cash







Depreciation 262 265



Amortization 45 47



Amortization of advances 416 337



Share based payment expense 5 -



Unrealized foreign exchange on subsidiary loans (97) (27)



Reduction in marketable securities following assignment to partner - 432



Decrease in provisions (19) (19)



Decrease in deferred taxes 204 -



Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (108)

Decrease in deferred revenue (642) (999)

Increase (decrease) in cash settled share-based compensation payable 8 (74)

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (464) 1,285

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (39) 454

Increase in accounts payable 438 300

(Decrease) increase in income taxes payable (30) 102

Decrease in compensation payable (4,251) (5,583)

Payment of contingent consideration - (181)

Payment of cash settled share-based compensation (553) (709) Net cash used in operating activities (4,037) (3,449)









Investment Activities





Increase in marketable securities (500) -

Repayment of advances - 350

Decrease in restricted cash - 48

Additions to property and equipment (75) (326) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (575) 72









Financing Activities





Share issuance from employee share option plan - 187

Dividend payments (816) (806) Net cash used in financing activities (816) (619)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 89 41 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,339) (3,955) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 10,917 8,422 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 5,578 4,467

SOURCE The Caldwell Partners International Inc.