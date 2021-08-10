The California Based Non-Profit, Happy HeartBreaks Inc., Launches on National Appreciate Black Men Day

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A mission starting off as a coping mechanism has turned into a rising empire with people from all over the nation celebrating their happy heartbreaks. Happy HeartBreaks Inc. (HH Inc.) is an ascending 501(3)(c) non-profit organization located in the State of California. We're known for their sold out fashionably forward clothes pins, the small brand is now becoming a movement in itself. Worn by Ralph Lauren Designer, Kennard Lily, the conversation has moved to being the cure of the community. For the commencement of Happy HeartBreaks Inc. as an official California based non-profit organization we will host our first benefit on National Appreciate Black Men Day. Documented a National Holiday on September 17, 2008 by SingleBlackMale.org. The benefit will be held Friday, September 17th in Los Angeles, California at the famous 2101 Gallery .

We've come to know heartbreaks as a place to wallow in, however Happy HeartBreaks hopes to foster growth from the heartbreaks that affect our community. It's time to place meaning back into our initiatives, while generating true generational wealth within our communities. According to the National Institute of Health, "Studies that have explored the difference between African Americans and Caucasians lie in the fact that the chronicity of disease was higher for African Americans (56%) than it was for Caucasian patients (38.6%). Among this percentage, fewer than half of these African Americans sought treatment for their depression, although when asked to qualify their disease, they would rate their condition as severe or disabling." The call for action has become one that many cannot reject, our mission is to take things a step further. Happy HeartBreaks Inc. was created for the individual that's not ready to give up hope and who's ready for action. This commitment will create the road map for success within impoverished communities. Wasting no time, kicking the initiative off with the "100 Young Men Futures".

Happy HeartBreaks Inc is pledging to raise money and awareness for black men mental health services. This campaign will provide each individual young man with:

5 One Hour Therapy Sessions

1 Suit Tailored for Fit

Recording Studio sessions

3 Haircuts and Grooming Services

1 Fitness & Gym Membership for 1 Year

This initiative will be for black men from the ages of 13-18 in marginalized neighborhoods in the Los Angeles community. The therapy sessions to assure they're mentally on the right track, and their gym membership will also make sure their fitness aligns. For the gentlemen seeking alternative therapy, we have recording sessions to book with top studios in the area. As we provide the tailored suits, we accompany it with mock job interviews, and pitch practices with experts in their desired fields.

Happy HeartBreaks Inc name derives from taking failures, lessons, and heartbreaks to learn and grow from. The Founder, Reese Free , is a Long Beach, California native. She's made it a mission to create a change from within. Some issues within the community that we're tackling include: mental health, financial literacy, physical health, hunger, poverty, and education. The call to action of, "Do what you love" heeds from taking chances on love. Moving forward optimistically with decisions, however, preparing the mind that healing is always internal.

