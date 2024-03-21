THE CALIFORNIA FIRE FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES CALIFORNIA FIREFIGHTERS MEMORIAL WALL EXPANSION AT CAPITOL PARK IN SACRAMENTO

Commences a $12 Million Fundraising Effort to Support Expansion and Continue Honoring Those Lost in the Line of Duty

Launches Firefighters Memorial Oral History Project to Preserve Firefighter Stories Across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Fire Foundation ( www.cafirefoundation.org ), the California-based non-profit that assists families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect, has announced its 2024 California Firefighters Memorial Wall Expansion to honor and preserve the memory of fallen firefighters across California. The announcement commences a 12-Million-Dollar Fundraising Effort to support the expansion, alongside the launch of the California Fire Foundation's Firefighters Memorial Oral History Project to gather stories of fallen firefighters across California.

Relief of new California Firefighters Memorial Wall Expansion and Pathway (credit: California Fire Foundation)

An official Groundbreaking Ceremony was held at California State Capitol Park in downtown Sacramento, California on Wednesday, March 20, to "break the ground" with shovels. Host, Brian K. Rice, the President of California Professional Firefighters, was joined by local firefighters, families of the fallen, and elected officials.

The current Memorial Wall is etched with the names of 1,527 heroic fallen firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty since California became a state in 1850. Sadly, the current Memorial Wall has run out of space, with cancer now being the leading cause of death to firefighters.

To expand the Memorial Wall, the California Fire Foundation is announcing a 12-Million-Dollar Fundraising effort.

The expansion will provide the capacity to honor an additional 4600 firefighters over the next 150 years. The artist at the helm of the California Firefighters Memorial expansion design is Adan Romo, a sculptor, teacher, artist, and the son of late, retired Sacramento Battalion Chief Jesus Romo. Jesus is the artist who created the awe-inspiring Fallen Brother sculpture, iconically placed in front of the Memorial Wall.

WATCH the vision for the new California Firefighters Memorial Wall Expansion on YouTube @CaliforniaFireFoundation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOdnOBHLCd4

How to Support the Fundraiser ?

SHARE YOUR FIREFIGHTER STORIES: Residents, friends and family of fallen firefighters across California are invited to share their stories, from kind gestures to favorite memories, to be part of the new Firefighters Memorial Oral History Project. The Project aims to preserve the memories of our heroes. Stories can be shared easily via voicemail by calling 916-883-3580 or scanning the barcode HERE.

GIVE A DONATION: Support the Memorial Wall expansion by donating tax-deductible at CAfirefoundation.org/MemorialExpansion.

Learn more about the Memorial Wall Expansion and how to support at CAFireFoundation.org.

About the Memorial Wall

The California Firefighters Memorial in Capitol Park serves as a permanent reminder of the heroism of the firefighter profession. The California Fire Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to honor these souls in a way they deserve to be remembered. The sad reality of the profession is that every year, we lose more of our bravest and most dedicated individuals in the line of duty. The Memorial Wall now carries more than 1,500 names — nearly twice the number when it was unveiled just two decades ago.

About the California Fire Foundation

The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect. Formed in 1987 by California Professional Firefighters, the California Fire Foundation's mission includes survivor and victim assistance programs and a range of community initiatives. The Foundation's initiatives include its SAVE CARD program (Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency), which provides fire victims $250 cash cards to buy necessities immediately after a fire or natural disaster, its Firefighters on Your Side community preparedness PSA program, and the annual California Firefighters Memorial Ceremony in Sacramento that honors firefighters who lost their life in the line of duty.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Destin Judy – (859) -913-6983 (mobile), [email protected]

Lauren Kay – (310) 409-8754 (mobile), [email protected]

DeeDee Garcia, California Fire Foundation – (916) 906-3412 (mobile), [email protected]

