The California Medical Association Selects The Doctors Company as Its Exclusive Medical Professional Liability Insurance Company Corporate Sponsor

14 Dec, 2023, 15:51 ET

NAPA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Medical Association (CMA), representing nearly 50,000 physicians, has chosen The Doctors Company, part of TDC Group, as its exclusive medical professional liability insurance company (MPLI) corporate sponsor.

"We are honored to be the exclusive MPLI corporate sponsor of the California Medical Association. We are steadfastly committed to supporting the medical profession in California and continue to empower physicians and advance healthcare excellence in our home state," said Richard E. Anderson, MD, FACP, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Doctors Company and TDC Group. "CMA and The Doctors Company share an abiding commitment to advance the practice of good medicine." 

CMA members are eligible for many offerings from The Doctors Company. The Doctors Company offers members competitive rates for medical malpractice insurance, aggressive defense, expert patient safety tools and programs, access to its risk management program, and a range of coverage options for physicians. CMA members who become insured by policies of The Doctors Company can also benefit from the Tribute® Plan, which financially rewards physicians for their loyalty and commitment to superior patient care.

"The Doctors Company was the obvious choice for this partnership because their legislative and judicial advocacy on behalf of physicians has been an unwavering force in California for decades. As an organization founded and led by physicians, they understand the ever-changing healthcare landscape," said Dustin Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer of CMA. "The Doctors Company shares CMA's ongoing commitment to defending laws and enacting new measures that limit liability exposure for physicians in all practice settings."

CMA joins many of the most prestigious medical organizations, including the Florida Medical Association and the Michigan State Medical Society, which collaborate with The Doctors Company through exclusive sponsorships, partnerships, and/or endorsements because of its physician focus, financial strength, and mission to advance, protect, and reward the practice of good medicine.

About The California Medical Association (CMA)
Representing nearly 50,000 physicians, the California Medical Association (CMA) mission is to promote the science and art of medicine, protect public health, better the medical profession, and achieve health equity and justice. For over 165 years, CMA and its component medical societies have represented California's physicians as the recognized voice of the medical profession. Keeping pace with the changing realities of the practice of medicine and the business of health care, CMA elevates physician voices to ensure that the real-world experience and diverse perspectives of California physicians and patients are heard and the interests of physicians in all practice settings are protected.

About The Doctors Company
Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com), the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps physicians manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance, risk management, and healthcare practice improvement solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 100,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide—with annual revenue of $1 billion and over $6.9 billion in assets. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTubeLinkedIn, and Facebook.

