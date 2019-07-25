The California Milk Processor Board Puts Milk 'On Deck' & Down The Half Pipe Via New Initiative "Bones Love Milk" & Immersive, Week-Long Pop-Up Skatepark Experience

CMPB's new initiative targeting teens and tweens, called "Bones Love Milk," is dedicated to educating youth on the real benefits of milk as "nature's energy drink" in an unconventional way, showcasing how milk is a true nutrient powerhouse, delivering vitamins and nutrients for strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery.

"The 'Bones Love Milk' initiative stems from research that found that pre-teens are more likely than any other age group to ditch milk in favor of trendier energy drinks or flavored water," said Steve James, executive director of the California Milk Processor Board. "We also know that the state of California, the birthplace of skate culture, is home to over 1.6 million skateboarders, 70% of which are under eighteen years old, allowing us to create a really great harmonization between action sports and the benefits of drinking milk."

Leading the charge with CMPB is the official "Bones Love Milk" Skate Team featuring some of the sport's best: Christian Hosoi, Chris Cole, Tom Asta, Bryce Wettstein and Cordano Russell.

"Growing up my brother would drink a glass of milk every morning," said Chris Cole, professional skateboarder and 'Bones Love Milk' Skate Team member. "He is really strong and looking up to him I started to do the same thing. My job requires strong bones, but I feel it's important for everybody to have strong bones to be able to enjoy life without unnecessary fear of injury. So being a father I have milk in the refrigerator at all times, to keep my family tough. 'Bones Love Milk' is showing kids that drinking milk is a healthy choice for their active bodies."

From July 27 through August 4, CMPB is kicking off the initiative in the heart of Huntington Beach, California by celebrating skate and California street culture with a unique, immersive indoor pop-up skatepark experience open to the public. The "Bones Love Milk" Shredquarters will feature a week-long program of skate events including daily open skate sessions, pro tutorials and Street League watch parties.

Special guests including television host, actor and doting father of three, Mario Lopez, and Navia Robinson of Disney Channel's Raven's Home and the Netflix Original Series, Free Reign, joined shredders and keen spectators at the "Bones Love Milk" Shredquarters for a special preview event in Huntington Beach on July 24, where they immersed in California skate culture and music, enjoyed milk beverage refreshments and mastered a trick or two down the half-pipe under the tutelage of the "Bones Love Milk" Skate Team.

"As a fan of both milk and skate culture, I love being here with my son to help kick off the 'Bones Love Milk' initiative this summer with all these incredible skate greats and legends," shared Mario Lopez. "The California Milk Processor Board has done it again - finding a pretty cool, clever and unconventional way to connect youth subculture with their passion points --- and on their turf, to the wonder of milk as nature's true energy drink. As a dad, I appreciate the effort the 'Bones Love Milk' Skate Team is making to demonstrate to kids that milk is a cool drink that has their backs, strengthens their bones, and is really good for them!"

The "Bones Love Milk" Shredquarters will be open to the public from 11am-5pm daily, July 27 - August 4. In addition to daily skate sessions, the event will feature a variety of other skate events including live mural paintings, custom kicks workshop, complimentary haircuts from Eagle & Pig barber shop, pro meet and greets and more. For more information visit www.boneslovemilk.com and follow @BonesLoveMilk on Instagram.

ABOUT THE CALIFORNIA MILK PROCESSOR BOARD

Since 1993, the California Milk Processor Board (CMPB), creator of the famous got milk? campaign, has been committed to increasing milk consumption throughout California. Its latest initiative, "Bones Love Milk," is dedicated to educating youth on the real benefits of milk as "nature's energy drink" in an unconventional way, showcasing how milk is a true nutrient powerhouse, delivering strong bones, energy, hydration and muscle recovery. The CMPB is funded by all California milk processors and administered by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The got milk? trademark is a federally registered trademark and service mark. For more information, visit www.gotmilk.com .

SOURCE California Milk Processor Board (CMPB)