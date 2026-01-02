The Call to Action Foundation Opens Applications for 2026 CTA Scholarship Program

Need-based scholarships are available for high school graduating seniors in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, and Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Call to Action Foundation is pleased to announce the opening of its 2026 CTA Scholarship Program, continuing its commitment to supporting students in pursuit of higher education. Today, the Call to Action Foundation Scholarship Program supports more than 90 students attending colleges and universities across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, and Utah.

Offering up to $25K per year to support college-bound students with financial need.

This need-based scholarship provides comprehensive financial assistance, covering the full cost of attendance—up to $25,000 annually—for eligible students enrolled at nonprofit, regionally accredited public universities and colleges. In addition to financial aid, scholarship recipients gain access to mentorship, academic counseling, leadership development, and personal and professional support. Each student meets regularly with their Scholarship Advisor and attends events and workshops designed to support them throughout their academic journey.

Applications for the 2026 scholarship cycle will open on January 1, 2026, and must be submitted by February 20, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. MT. To learn more about the scholarship program or to apply, please visit https://calltoactionphilanthropies.org/focus-areas/scholarships/cta-scholarship or contact [email protected].

About the Call to Action Foundation:

In 2022, the Call to Action Foundation was established to preserve and expand access to affordable housing and scholarships in the West and Midwest. In just three years, the Foundation has invested over $100 million in support of this critical mission.

