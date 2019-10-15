The Calliope Group Releasing American Neolithic in November

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Calliope Group announces its next title, American Neolithic by Terence Hawkins, will be released and available everywhere on November 4th.

American Neolithic is a novel of speculative fiction set in the near-future. America is Police State Lite. The Bill of Rights has been swallowed by the Patriot Amendments. Science bends the knee to state-sponsored Creationism. The Supreme Court is powerless before the Patriot Tribunal. The Homeland Police uphold their motto, "Always Watching."

Enter Blingbling. Foreign-looking, undocumented, and apparently homeless, he's implicated in a hip-hop murder. His lawyer, the hard-boiled Raleigh, keeps him from Homeland's clutches until a routine DNA test exposes a secret that threatens to destroy his client, his career, and much more. Political satire, courtroom thriller, and a parable about immigration, American Neolithic is also a story of loyalty, betrayal, and redemption.

American Neolithic author Terence Hawkins welcomes joining The Calliope Group: "The press is the new home for writers with new things to say."

Hawkins was raised in Fayette County, PA, a former coal hub later distinguished as the setting for the original Night of the Living Dead and American Rust. He graduated from Yale, where he was Publisher of the Yale Daily News, and received a law degree from the University of Wisconsin. In 2012 he became the founding Director of the Yale Writers' Conference, which he developed and managed through 2015. He is now the Director of the Company of Writers and Prose Editor of Blue Mountain Review. Turing's Graveyard, a collection of his short stories and humor, will appear in 2020 from Running Wild Press.

His first novel, The Rage of Achilles, is a realistic and sometimes brutal account of the Iliad based on the theory of the bicameral mind. Tom Perrotta called it a "genuinely fresh take on a classic text." Hawkins lives in Connecticut.

The Calliope Group is an independent publisher in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Titles can be ordered directly from The Calliope Group at thecalliopegroup.com, at independent bookstores, and online through all major sites including Amazon and Apple Books.

