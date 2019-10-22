The Calphalon Brand Introduces New ActiveSense™ Blender

The Calphalon ActiveSense™ Blender precisely blends on its own with the help of five preset food settings for commonly blended foods and drinks including smoothies, salsas, milkshakes, juices, and frozen beverages. The Calphalon ActiveSense™ Blender also features thick or thin consistency options to allow users to select their preferred blended results.

"There's no more shaking, jamming, or scraping needed to achieve the perfect blending consistency. The Calphalon ActiveSense™ Blender doesn't need you," said Eric O'Neill, Director of Brand Marketing, Blending, Newell Brands. "Whether you prefer thick and chunky salsas, smooth tomato sauces, or decadently creamy milkshakes, the Calphalon ActiveSense™ Blender promises perfect results and no second guessing."

Additional features include an add liquid indicator, which helps prevent the formation of air pockets and ensures consistent texture every time, a manual pulse button for added control, and a sleek, easy-to-use digital interface display. The ActiveSense Technology™ also senses the load of the ingredients and accurately adjusts the speed, blade direction, and blending time while taking into account your pre-set options for precise results every time.

The Calphalon ActiveSense™ Blender includes a 24-ounce Blend-N-Go® Cup and is available starting at $229.99 at Bed Bath and Beyond and online at Calphalon.com.

For more information on the Calphalon ActiveSense™ Blender, visit Calphalon.com or Calphalon's social media sites at Facebook.com/Calphalon, Instagram.com/Calphalon and Pinterest.com/Calphalon.

About Calphalon

Calphalon is a leading manufacturer of professional quality cookware, cutlery, bakeware, and accessories for the home chef. Based in Boca Raton, FL, Calphalon is a part of Newell Brands' global portfolio.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release as well as additional information about Newell Brands can be found on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

SOURCE Calphalon