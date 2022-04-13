The Camano Studio Tour Returns to Traditional Mother's Day and Encore Weekend Event for 2022

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 23rd annual Camano Studio Tour kicks off Friday, May 6 through May 8 returning to its traditional Mother's Day weekend with an encore weekend taking place May 14-15. This beloved local tradition has become one of the top tourist events for the region, attracting art lovers across the Puget Sound and beyond.

Camano Studio Tour Brochure Cover Featuring New Artist, Tasha Smith. Downloadable brochure available at: https://www.camanostudiotour.com/brochure Visitors to John Ebner's studio take in his prolific watercolor work.

According to tour director and glass artist, Mary Simmons, one of the reasons the tour attracts both new and returning visitors is because the event continually presents a diverse mix of emerging and established artists across all manner of visual art disciplines and mediums in a juried format that holds participants to a high artistic standard.

"It's always a thrill to see new artists join the tour as our community continues to grow as a destination for artists," Simmons said. "By connecting our established artists with those new to either Camano Island and Stanwood or to the Camano Arts Association (CAA), we offer a truly unique experience for tour visitors every year who have grown to trust that this juried event truly represents the best artistic talent in the region."

One of the new artists to the tour is also the cover artist for this year's brochure, Tasha Smith. Blending her love of nature and the outdoors with her training as an artist with a minor in Fine Art from Oregon State University, she collects flora and fauna, and often creates monoprints that are used in her pieces.

"Nature and its connection to art has always been important to me," Smith said. "I am thrilled to be a part of this year's tour to share that passion with both new and returning visitors."

Other new artists include Amy Bush, Melissa Jander and Joe Smith who join other established and nationally recognized artists such as Jack Gutner, John Ebner, and Stan O'Neil. The tour also features five galleries, including the renowned Matzke Gallery and sculpture park owned by CAA co-founder Karla Matzke.

According to Simmons, Camano Island and Stanwood has become a beacon for artists in the Puget Sound. With nearly 100 members of the Camano Arts Association, the tour has created an opportunity for artists to find new audiences while also learning from each other as they work on their unique expression.

This year marks the first two-weekend event the tour has held since 2019 as the pandemic forced organizers to cancel the 2020 tour and last year's tour was reduced in scope over a single weekend in June. This year the tour will feature 24 studios and more than 30 artists, in addition to the five participating galleries. Visitors can navigate the stops along the way using the tour's interactive map or they can pick up a printed brochure and map at the three visitor centers on the island, each studio venue, and local community businesses. Visitors can also identify studios and galleries juried into the event by the CAA sandwich board signs located outside each venue.

