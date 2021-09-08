The Campus Switch Market Roars back in 2Q 2021, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide Campus Switch market revenue surged in 2Q 2021, growing 15 percent year-over-year. The last time we saw such a robust performance was back in 4Q 2018 when Cisco initiated its Catalyst 9K refresh cycle.

"Although a favorable comparison with the year-ago period may have played a role in this rebound, it is very encouraging to see a broad-based growth across all major regions; enterprises of all sizes (from large to small); and nearly all industry verticals, including those that have been hit hard by the pandemic such the hospitality sector," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "This is an improvement from the prior quarter where the recovery has been driven mostly by government stimulus that benefited mainly the public sector," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 2Q 2021 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

The year-over-year growth was broad-based across nearly all vendors, including those with high exposure to the low-end market.

Despite the robust growth, supply constraints impacted to some degree certain products and vendors. A more pronounced impact may manifest in the second half of the year.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Campus Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, to connect users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue, ports shipped and average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed, and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (100 Mbps, 1, 2.5, 5, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100 Gbps), Power-over-Ethernet, plus regional breakouts as well as split by customer size (Enterprise vs. SMB) and vertical segments. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

