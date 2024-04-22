The Cancer & Hematology Centers Expands into East Lansing and Flint

GRAND RAPIDS, MIich., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cancer & Hematology Centers, the largest physician-owned oncology and hematology practice in Michigan, continued its fast-paced growth by finalizing agreements with leading mid-Michigan oncologists, who have each treated patients in East Lansing and Flint for more than two decades.

Medical oncologist, Carol Rapson MD, and hematologist, Anthony Brandau DO, from Red Cedar Oncology, and Genesee County-based medical oncologist, Rizwan Danish, MD, are now treating patients in their communities as members of the Cancer & Hematology Centers cancer care team.

Medical oncologist, Carol Rapson MD, and hematologist, Anthony Brandau DO, from Red Cedar Oncology, and Genesee County-based medical oncologist, Rizwan Danish, MD, are now treating patients in their communities as members of the Cancer & Hematology Centers cancer care team.

"Providing patients in Michigan with the highest quality of cancer care and clinical trials in their communities, close to where they live and work, is central to our mission and why physicians choose to practice with us," said Stuart Genschaw, Chief Executive Officer, Cancer & Hematology Centers. "With physicians who have cared for patients in Mid-Michigan as compassionately as Drs. Rapson, Brandau and Danish each have, the CHC team continues to grow and enhance patient access to high quality cancer care in community clinics across that state. We look forward to working with other physicians in Michigan to offer patients an alternative to cancer care received in a hospital, which is far more expensive than care received in community cancer centers."

Drs. Rapson and Brandau, who will continue treating patients at 1550 Watertower PI #500, in East Lansing, and 111 Lansing Street, Suite 100, in Charlotte said: "This partnership allows our practice an opportunity to provide enhanced services to our patients including access to clinical trials, multidisciplinary tumor board discussions along with centralized lab and pharmacy services. It also will align us with a group of oncologists reaching across the state dedicated to private practice oncology and the individualized, attentive care it provides patients. It is our pleasure and honor to continue to provide high quality cancer and hematology care to Mid-Michigan patients."

Dr Danish, who will treat patients at 302 Kensington Ave in Flint, said that by joining CHC, the practice is "able to bring to our local community the most up to date treatments including targeted therapies, availability of specialty hematology and medical oncology services, specialty tumor boards, more cancer support resources for our patients, and phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials. These services will significantly enhance patient care in our community. We will be at the cutting edge of hematology and oncology with this alliance allowing us to keep our patients local."

In 2023, CHC, which now has eight cancer clinics in Michigan, opened a clinic in Big Rapids, their first outside of Western Michigan. CHC is a partner of OneOncology, a national network of leading community oncology practices, dedicated to helping their practice partners grow and bring communities high-value and high-quality cancer care services.

SOURCE Cancer & Hematology Centers