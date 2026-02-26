The Cancer & Hematology Centers Expands Into Urology Specialty in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cancer & Hematology Centers (CHC), Michigan's largest physician-owned oncology and hematology practice, announced the expansion of its specialty care offerings with the addition of urology services in Michigan. CHC welcomes two urologists and two radiation oncologists to its Lansing-based clinic, further strengthening access to comprehensive, community-based cancer and urology care.

Urologists Rafid Yousif, MD, MPH, FACS, and Robert Dimitriou, MD, who previously practiced at the Lansing Institute of Urology, will continue caring for patients at their primary clinic in East Lansing, as well as at additional physician offices across Mid-Michigan and Grand Rapids. CHC's urology services will operate under the name The Urology Institute.

Also joining CHC Lansing are Edward Lee, DO, and Michael Cardenas, MD, DABR both radiation oncologists, expanding access to comprehensive radiation oncology services in the greater Lansing community. Dr. Lee previously treated patients at Compass Cancer Center in Lansing, and together, Drs. Lee and Cardenas strengthen CHC's ability to deliver coordinated care across the cancer care continuum. In addition, four advanced practice providers who support both the urology and radiation oncology teams are joining CHC Lansing.

The addition of Drs. Yousif, Dimitriou, Cardenas and Lee reflects the value created by bringing urology, radiation oncology, and medical oncology together on OneOncology's specialty medicine platform. OneOncology is a physician services organization supporting more than 2,300 providers who care for approximately 1.5 million patients nationwide by helping community practices grow and deliver high-quality, high-value specialty care.

CHC and OneOncology note that integrating medical oncology, radiation oncology, and urology together in independent practices enables more coordinated, holistic care in a high-quality, lower-cost setting. Research consistently shows that specialty care delivered in independent practices costs a fraction of what hospitals charge for the same services.

"By bringing medical oncology, radiation oncology, and urology together, CHC Lansing is able to offer patients comprehensive, compassionate care that is closely coordinated among specialists," said Dr. Yousif. "This integrated approach allows patients and their families to focus on what matters most, while receiving seamless care close to home—without the need to travel for specialty services."

Founded in Grand Rapids in 1979, CHC now operates ten medical specialty clinics with forty physicians caring for patients throughout Michigan, including Big Rapids, Flint, Lansing, and Metro Detroit.

To learn more about The Cancer & Hematology Centers please visit: www.thechc.com

To learn more about The Urology Institute please visit: www.theuroinstitute.com

About CHC:

The Cancer & Hematology Centers is an independent, physician-owned oncology practice with a proud legacy of serving West Michigan and surrounding areas for over 40 years. Now with an expanded reach beyond West Michigan, we offer patients across Michigan access to cutting-edge treatments and participation in phase I, II, and III clinical trials—all within a compassionate and caring environment. Our services include benign and malignant hematology programs, outpatient specialty pharmacy services, a centralized laboratory structure and more. As a proud partner of OneOncology, a national network of leading independent community oncology practices, CHC benefits from a physician-led model that enhances our ability to improve the lives of cancer patients through shared technology platforms, data sharing, and clinical excellence.

SOURCE Cancer & Hematology Centers