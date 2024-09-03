The Cancer & Hematology Centers Opens New Cancer Care Clinic in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cancer & Hematology Centers, the largest physician-owned oncology and hematology practice in Michigan, today opened their latest site of care at 710 Kenmoor in Grand Rapids.

The Cancer & Hematology Centers (CHC) Kenmoor has 12 physicians and 10 Advanced Practice Providers treating patients in a new state-of-the-art cancer care center that includes 30 infusion pods, 19 exam rooms, and an in-house lab. The cancer care clinic will also have an in-house pharmacy, clinical trials/research and an imaging partner co-located in the same building. These services along the cancer care continuum are designed to make cancer care more patient-centric and convenient for families in Grand Rapids.

"It is our goal is to deliver specialized care that is unique to each individual patient, right in their community. Our new facility will add to our portfolio of advanced services, offering the latest in treatment options and pioneering cancer research," said Stuart Genschaw, CEO, Cancer & Hematology Centers.

CHC, which has been a leader in cancer care for 40 years, expanded beyond its Western Michigan roots last year with the opening of their clinic in Big Rapids. Earlier this year, CHC expanded east by opening clinics in Flint, East Lansing, and soon in metro Detroit.

CHC is a partner of OneOncology, a national network of leading community oncology practices, which is dedicated to helping their practice partners remain independent, grow, and bring communities high-value and high-quality cancer care services.

About Cancer & Hematology Centers

The Cancer & Hematology Centers is an independent, physician-owned oncology practice with a proud legacy of serving West Michigan and surrounding areas for over 40 years. Now with an expanded reach beyond West Michigan, we offer patients across Michigan access to cutting-edge treatments and participation in phase I, II, and III clinical trials—all within a compassionate and caring environment. Our services include benign and malignant hematology programs, outpatient specialty pharmacy services, a centralized laboratory structure and more. As a proud partner of OneOncology, a national network of leading independent community oncology practices, CHC benefits from a physician-led model that enhances our ability to improve the lives of cancer patients through shared technology platforms, data sharing, and clinical excellence.

