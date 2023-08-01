The Cancer Diagnostics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2027 | 43% of growth to originate from North America - Technavio

01 Aug, 2023, 06:55 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow by USD 12,626.21 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 11.3% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is due to factors such as the presence of many established medical facilities such as the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, New York University, Langone Hospital in New York, NY, Mayo Clinic Rochester NY, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Furthermore, these medical facilities offer state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced treatment solutions in the region. As regional medical institutions focus on cancer diagnostics to treat different types of cancer, there is a demand for the development of personalized medicine and related cancer diagnostics. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES
Cancer Diagnostics Market: Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
The high prevalence of cancer is a key driver shaping the market growth. Cancers that can cause lung, stomach, kidney, head, throat, and larynx cancers are on the rise due to factors such as unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, and excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption. One of the most common methods for detecting cancer is molecular and companion diagnostics. Hence, the availability of several treatments is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends
The increase in R&D and advances in technology is a major trend in the market. Several vendors are investing heavily in research and development to develop new diagnostic equipment for cancer diagnosis and treatment. For instance, the development of nanoparticle-based cancer therapies using gold nanoparticles is one of the approaches. Moreover, this approach will help to effectively monitor target tumors, allowing us to better understand the impact of anticancer drugs on tumors. Hence, the rising R&D investments and technologies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges
The high cost of developing companion diagnostics is one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. Biomarkers are biomolecules in the human body that are one of the key building blocks that help identify various biologically measurable medical conditions and are increasingly used as diagnostic tools. The development of novel and useful biomarkers is an expensive, lengthy, and time-consuming process. In addition, the initial cost of biomarker development is particularly high which is creating a negative impact in the market. as Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.
To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!
Some of the key Cancer Diagnostics Market Players:
The cancer diagnostics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Becton Dickinson, and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Myriad Genetics Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis
This market research report segments the cancer diagnostics market by end-user (hospitals and clinics and diagnostic laboratories), type (IVD, imaging, and LDT), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).
- The market share growth by the hospitals and clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Improved patient care and satisfaction, improved point-of-care (POC) operations, and increased profitability to drive cost savings are the key benefits that cancer diagnostics bring to hospitals and clinics. In addition, the increasing incidence of chronic cancers and the presence of skilled professionals contribute significantly to the revenues of the hospital sector. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.
For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report
|
Cancer Diagnostics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.3%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 12,626.21 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
11.18
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Becton Dickinson, and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Myriad Genetics Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
