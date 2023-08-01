The Cancer Diagnostics Market size to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2027 | 43% of growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow by USD 12,626.21 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 11.3% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. This growth is due to factors such as the presence of many established medical facilities such as the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, New York University, Langone Hospital in New York, NY, Mayo Clinic Rochester NY, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Furthermore, these medical facilities offer state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced treatment solutions in the region. As regional medical institutions focus on cancer diagnostics to treat different types of cancer, there is a demand for the development of personalized medicine and related cancer diagnostics. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cancer Diagnostics Market

Cancer Diagnostics Market: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The high prevalence of cancer is a key driver shaping the market growth. Cancers that can cause lung, stomach, kidney, head, throat, and larynx cancers are on the rise due to factors such as unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, and excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption. One of the most common methods for detecting cancer is molecular and companion diagnostics. Hence, the availability of several treatments is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increase in R&D and advances in technology is a major trend in the market. Several vendors are investing heavily in research and development to develop new diagnostic equipment for cancer diagnosis and treatment. For instance, the development of nanoparticle-based cancer therapies using gold nanoparticles is one of the approaches. Moreover, this approach will help to effectively monitor target tumors, allowing us to better understand the impact of anticancer drugs on tumors. Hence, the rising R&D investments and technologies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of developing companion diagnostics is one of the significant challenges restricting market growth. Biomarkers are biomolecules in the human body that are one of the key building blocks that help identify various biologically measurable medical conditions and are increasingly used as diagnostic tools. The development of novel and useful biomarkers is an expensive, lengthy, and time-consuming process. In addition, the initial cost of biomarker development is particularly high which is creating a negative impact in the market. as Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key Cancer Diagnostics Market Players:

The cancer diagnostics market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Becton Dickinson, and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Myriad Genetics Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cancer Diagnostics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the cancer diagnostics market by end-user (hospitals and clinics and diagnostic laboratories), type (IVD, imaging, and LDT), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hospitals and clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Improved patient care and satisfaction, improved point-of-care (POC) operations, and increased profitability to drive cost savings are the key benefits that cancer diagnostics bring to hospitals and clinics. In addition, the increasing incidence of chronic cancers and the presence of skilled professionals contribute significantly to the revenues of the hospital sector. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Cancer Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12,626.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Becton Dickinson, and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hologic Inc., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Myriad Genetics Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

