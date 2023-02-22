The Canna CPAs Receive the Highest Accolades as the Top-notch Marijuana and Cannabis Accounting Firm

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BestMarijuanaGuide.com, a comprehensive directory for cannabis products and suppliers, has recognized The Canna CPAs as the top Marijuana & Cannabis Accounting Firm.

As a renowned national speaker on cannabis tax and accounting, Suchoff has been a speaker numerous times in states all over the country for CWCBE, MJBizCon, USCC, Lucky Leaf, Canna One, CannaTech and more.

According to Founder and principal Sandy Suchoff, CPA, "This accolade is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and we are incredibly proud to be recognized in this way. At The Canna CPAs, we understand that the success of our clients is of the utmost importance. That is why we take a proactive approach to our work by consistently investing in learning and staying up to date with the latest cannabis financial and tax regulations. Our dedication to exceptional customer service and technical expertise sets us apart from others in the industry."

The Canna CPAs understand the unique challenges that businesses in the cannabis industry face, particularly regarding tax compliance under IRC 280E. Their cannabis CPA services are tailored to address these specific needs and help their clients save significant sums of money each year. Additionally, their services for the cannabis industry provide protection for clients in the event of a tax audit. They are dedicated to offering the highest level of service and expertise to their clients and are constantly looking up for ways to improve and help them achieve their financial goals. They strive to go above and beyond the status quo to ensure the success of their clients.

At The Canna CPAs, they see themselves as the financial navigators for their cannabis accounting clients. As part-time cannabis CFOs for many companies, they work hand-in-hand with business owners to chart a course toward financial success. They pride themselves on taking the time to fully understand the unique needs and goals of each client and then using their expertise in financial forecasting, budgeting, and modeling to chart a path forward. As a firm, they are always on the lookout for new revenue opportunities and ways to help clients stay ahead of the curve. They serve as a personal financial compass, guiding clients toward a brighter financial future.

"All of our hard work pays off," Suchoff added. "We are proud to get this recognition from BestMarijuanaGuide.com, and we will continue to strive to provide the best-needed service to our cannabis clients. Thank you to all our clients for entrusting us with your financial needs and to BestMarijuanaGuide.com for this prestigious recognition."

The Canna CPAs is an experienced, knowledgeable, and dedicated team of cannabis and hemp accounting and tax experts. Established in 1997, the firm specializes in the cannabis and hemp space, catering to all verticals, such as cultivators, processors, and retailers. Their team strategically counsels and advises owners, managers, and investors in all legal cannabis states, assisting them with key financial activities.

Visit The Canna CPAs website to learn more, reach the firm at 833.272.2262 or email at [email protected].

