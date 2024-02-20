The Cannabis Freedom Party Urges Biden Administration to Stop Lying to the American People

Cannabis Freedom Party

Feb. 20, 2024

VP Harris Campaign Video Touts Non-Existent Federal Cannabis Policy Reform

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannabis Freedom Party (CFP), the leading political action committee dedicated to cannabis reform, expressed profound disappointment in Vice President Kamala Harris' recent campaign video touting the administration's alleged cannabis policy reform at the federal level.  On Feb. 9th, her office released a video on the social media platform X stating "we changed federal marijuana policy because nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed."   The administration's claims can only be classified as a blatant and staggering falsehood.

"I take no pleasure in saying that the administration is willfully lying to the American public, but that's exactly what they are doing when they stand up and proclaim they are keeping people from going to jail because of marijuana," said CFP co-founder Jim Mcmahon. "Yes, in October of 2022, President Biden issued a general pardon for federal offenders with simple possession, but let's be clear, that pardon and his subsequent pardons let no one out of prison and is not criminal justice reform to keep people from going to jail."

Despite recent statements that suggested a strong stance in favor of decriminalizing marijuana, the Biden Administrations actions have not matched their rhetoric, leaving millions of Americans to continue facing the consequences of outdated and unjust cannabis laws.

"We call on President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to live up to their administration's promises and work with Congress to actually implement comprehensive cannabis policy reform.  The time for action is now. Every day of inaction results in more arrests, more lives disrupted, and more opportunities missed in creating a fair and accessible cannabis industry," said CFP co-founder Kyle Turley.

The CFP urges the Biden Administration to prioritize cannabis reform by supporting legislative efforts aimed at rescheduling marijuana at the federal level, going well beyond the handful of expungements of past cannabis convictions, and ensuring that the emerging legal cannabis industry promotes multi-lateral opportunities for those most harmed by cannabis prohibition.

"You can't claim to have won the game when you've never taken the field," Turley added.

The CFP mobilizes communities for voter outreach, advocates tirelessly for cannabis normalization, and upholds the principles of personal choice. At the Cannabis Freedom Party, our passion fuels a movement for change, inviting everyone to join us in breaking down stigmas and championing the rights to wellness and freedom. Stand with us, contribute to our cause, at www.cannabisfreedomparty.com and together, let's create a future where the value of cannabis and the power of choice are recognized and celebrated.

