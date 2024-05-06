THE CANNABIST COMPANY WORKERS IN NORTH HOLLYWOOD, STUDIO CITY JOIN TEAMSTERS

Teamsters Local 630 Successfully Organizes Two Dispensaries in One Day

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at The Cannabist Company in North Hollywood and Studio City have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 630. The 60 new Teamsters work as budtenders at both locations.

"I want to welcome our new members from The Cannabist Company in North Hollywood and Studio City into Teamsters Local 630 in Los Angeles," said Lou Villalvazo, Secretary-Treasurer at Local 630. "We are ready to start negotiations and will be reaching out to the company soon to start the process. Our experience in the cannabis industry will ensure that our new members' voices will be heard with a collective bargaining agreement that guarantees them dignity and respect."

"The organizing momentum that we're seeing in the cannabis industry stems from the fact that cannabis workers—like all other workers—want stability and to be treated with dignity and respect, and they know a Teamsters contract is how they get it," said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International Vice President and Food Processing Division Director. "We are thrilled to welcome this latest group of cannabis workers to our union – and we look forward to building on the organizing momentum and delivering strong Teamsters contracts to cannabis workers across the industry."

The new members voted to organize to improve their pay and working conditions, gain respect from their employer, and have a voice in the workplace.

"I'm proud of everyone at both shops for coming together and excited to be a part of the Teamsters. The industry is overdue for unions, and I encourage everyone to fight for what you are owed," said Michael Bundick, a budtender at The Cannabist Company in Studio City.

Established in 1937, Teamsters Local 630 represents workers in various industries, from clerical, warehouse, professional drivers, food service, liquor, food processing, dairy and more. For more information, go to teamsters630.org.

