The Cannon Announces December 9th Opening Date for New Downtown Location

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cannon has announced their next location, a 17,000 square foot space on the top floor of The Cannon Tower at Amegy on Main in Downtown Houston, will open on Monday, December 9th. The growing community management firm's 3rd location follows the successful launch of The Cannon's 98% occupied 120,000 square foot flagship location in West Houston adjacent to the Energy Corridor in July, and The Cannon - Post Oak just west of The Galleria earlier this year.

The Cannon's newest location will join Central Houston Inc. and the Downtown Redevelopment Authority's recently announced Downtown Launch Pad on the 10th floor of the Amegy on Main building, which will be ready next year and serve as the home for global accelerators MassChallenge and Gener8or. The building's 11th floor event space will host entrepreneurial themed programming throughout the year. Additionally, The Cannon will develop an extended system of workspace, resources, and programs devoted to entrepreneurs on additional floors of the building. The first 100 members of The Cannon's downtown location will receive free parking for the course of their membership and all members will receive access to The Cannon's growing network of spaces across the city.

"We've long known that we will need multiple locations across Houston in order to serve our mission of supporting Houston's entrepreneurs, and we are thrilled to work with an incredibly forward-thinking organization like Amegy to continue to fulfill this mission. The Cannon Tower at Amegy on Main will be unlike any other space in the city, in which we will be developing a 'vertical village' of innovation, programs, and resources, transforming Amegy on Main into a hub for Downtown Houston's entrepreneurs," said The Cannon's Founder and President Lawson Gow.

Amegy Bank Senior Vice President/Manager of Corporate Real Estate and Facilities Kelly Foreman echoed Gow's excitement. "Amegy Bank is thrilled to be a part of the expansion of the innovation community by offering space, amenities, and business development support. We have a long track record of helping businesses grow, and creating this space for a hub of start-ups and accelerators is yet another way to do just that," said Foreman.

With the expansion into downtown, The Cannon now has three locations in the greater Houston area, and there is still future growth on the horizon. As Houston continues to solidify its presence at the forefront of innovation, it will require a network of interconnected innovation hubs. The Cannon plans to grow along with the demand by providing accessibility to startup companies and entrepreneurs spread throughout the city of Houston and beyond.

Visit https://thecannon.co to learn more about The Cannon or book a tour at any of its three locations today.

About The Cannon (http://thecannon.co) The Cannon is a community management firm that builds and operates curated entrepreneurial and creative communities across a growing number of locations. Currently, there are over 270 companies in The Cannon community working at The Cannon – Main Campus, a brand new 120K square foot converted warehouse located at the center of the 32-acre Founders District on the west side of Houston, just north of Interstate 10 and Beltway 8, and at The Cannon – Post Oak, the first of many satellite locations that will allow for even more flexibility and resources for Houston's entrepreneurs. This December, The Cannon will expand to Downtown Houston and open up its 3rd location – The Cannon Tower at Amegy on Main. The Cannon's flagship Main Campus location, one of the largest coworking and office spaces in the world, plans to headquarter a community of over 800 of Houston's most accomplished entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses, surrounded by service providers and resources geared to help their businesses grow.

About Amegy Bank Amegy Bank, a division of Zions Bancorporation, N.A., is a leading Texas bank with $13 billion in assets and about 1,600 employees. With more than 75 locations across Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Central Texas, Amegy is dedicated to serving Texas communities, families and businesses. Founded in 1990, Amegy has a strong tradition of relationship banking, local decision making and financial knowledge. Amegy specializes in banking businesses of all sizes and has the resources to provide financing, treasury management solutions, international banking, as well as other specialized services. Equally important, the bank offers individuals and families a wide range of depository, lending, and mortgage solutions. To learn more about Amegy, visit www.amegybank.com or call 800-287-0301.

