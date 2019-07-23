The Cannon's Houston Entrepreneurial Campus Now Open

Joining The Cannon in their new space will be a full suite of entrepreneurially focused partners. These partners include Cannon Ventures, an Investor Network and hands-on operational task force for startups, Capital Factory, who will be housing both their Houston-based Accelerator companies and Mentor Network at The Cannon, and many more resources and service providers specifically selected to support The Cannon's growing community.

"Our team has worked tirelessly to build this community over the past eighteen months, and we are incredibly proud to see our vision coming to life with the completion of this building. The work isn't over though, and The Cannon will continue to grow our network of resources and locations to cater to the needs of Houston's growing entrepreneurial community," said The Cannon's Founder and CEO, Lawson Gow.

"It has been incredible to watch The Cannon's exceptional growth from inception two years ago to the vibrant community they've built today. We can't wait to see the progress first-hand as The Cannon continues to establish themselves as a leader in building entrepreneurial communities," added Mark Toon, Managing Partner of Work America Capital, the Houston-based investment fund who led The Cannon's initial fundraising round and that will also be joining The Cannon's community in the new building.

Accessible 24/7, The Cannon features numerous amenities, including a 16-TV video wall, movie theater, showers, outdoor courtyard, and on-demand snacks, coffee and beer, in addition to more standard office space needs such as printers, scanners, and mail services. Professional and social events are organized on an ongoing basis for the community, and multiple spaces are available for private event hosting for both members and non-members.

Learn more about The Cannon or book a tour today at http://thecannonhouston.com

About The Cannon

The Cannon is a coworking space and entrepreneurship hub located at the center of the 32-acre Founders District on the west side of Houston, just north of Interstate 10 and Beltway 8. Currently, there are over 150 companies in The Cannon community working in the 120K square foot converted warehouse that is one of the largest coworking and office spaces in the world, and The Cannon – Post Oak, the first of many satellite locations that will allow The Cannon to provide even more flexibility and resources for entrepreneurial communities. The Cannon's Main Campus plans to be home to over 800 of Houston's most accomplished entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses, and will be surrounded by service providers and resources geared to help their businesses grow.

