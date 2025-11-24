The "Canva" of Language Learning Goes Global -- Mimir Now Open to Everyone

Mimir expands from schools and districts to a worldwide consumer platform, empowering learners and parents with personalized, real-life, multimedia language learning tools.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimir, the AI-powered language learning platform trusted by schools and districts across the United States, today announced its global expansion from the classroom to consumers. In response to strong international demand from learners in Singapore, China, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, France, Japan, and beyond, Mimir is now opening subscriptions to individual users and parents worldwide.

This expansion marks a major step in Mimir's mission to make language learning more authentic, personalized, and culturally connected. Previously available only through institutional partnerships, Mimir's platform now empowers anyone — from teachers and parents to independent learners — to access a rich library of real-world, multimedia content that builds listening, speaking, reading, and vocabulary skills through meaningful, in-context experiences.

"We've seen incredible engagement and outcomes from classrooms across the U.S., and now we're thrilled to make the same tools available directly to global learners," said Mengting Hou, Founder and CEO of Mimir. "Language learning shouldn't be about memorizing lists — it should be about understanding people, stories, and cultures. That's why we designed Mimir like the Canva of language learning — a space where everyone can create, customize, and explore what truly inspires them."

Empowering Both Teachers and Learners, Both Schools and Individuals

For educators, Mimir continues to serve as an AI-driven workspace to design customized lessons, cultural projects, and classroom activities aligned with ACTFL standards and international curricula.

For individual learners and families, Mimir offers creative freedom — the ability to choose authentic videos, stories, and topics that matter most, and to build a personalized learning journey supported by AI-powered tools for pronunciation, comprehension, and cultural context.

Meeting the Global Demand for Real-World Learning

As multilingual communication becomes a critical skill in education, business, and global collaboration, Mimir's Watch–Read–Speak framework is redefining how people learn. The approach blends authentic media with adaptive scaffolding and AI analytics, helping users gain confidence and fluency faster — while connecting language to culture, purpose, and passion.

Since its launch, Mimir has served thousands of students and educators across districts in California, New York City, Washington, D.C., Louisiana, and Colorado, demonstrating over 60% improvement in memory retention and 35% learning-outcome gains. With this new consumer launch, Mimir aims to extend its impact to millions of individual learners globally.

About Mimir

Mimir (www.themimir.com) is an AI-powered language learning platform that helps students, teachers, and independent learners master world languages through real-world, multimedia experiences. Combining authentic video content, adaptive AI tools, and creative customization, Mimir empowers users to personalize their way to fluency while building cultural understanding.

