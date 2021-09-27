The CAP by Remedy+ Supports Recovery

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Remedy+ is a performance and lifestyle company that creates high-quality, performance-enhancing products. One of these is The CAP, a soft gel capsule with, among other things, Curcumin and broad-spectrum CBD. From efficacy to convenience, The CAP is an essential tool in the recovery game.

Remedy+ co-founders Tom Kurz and Chris Peck created their company, Remedy Products, LLC, with the goal of helping ambitious individuals reach their performance and recovery goals. They have created a quintet of effective products that utilize a smart blend of ingredients that are specially formulated to help people perform better and recover faster from their physically and mentally demanding lifestyles.

One of these products is The CAP. Every bottle comes with 30 soft gel capsules, each of which delivers 25mg of CBD. Both Kurz and Peck go to great lengths to clarify that this is broad-spectrum CBD . In other words, it has no THC and cannot get you high. But the soft-gels do help the body and mind to relax, allowing you to achieve the REM sleep necessary for proper muscle recovery.

Along with broad-spectrum CBD, The CAP also contains Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric. The supplement has long been celebrated for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. One study reported by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, explains that Curcumin "may help in the management of exercise-induced inflammation and muscle soreness", enabling improved performance and recovery amongst active people. Along with these ingredients, The CAP also leans on a special formulation of additional plant-based oils and terpenes.

If you are looking for something natural that will help support better rest and faster recovery from physically demanding activities, you might consider adding the CAP to your daily wellness routine.

About Remedy+: Remedy Products LLC is a Fort Collins, CO producer of the Remedy+ line of premium, natural hemp-based supplements, topicals, and energy snacks. These are specially designed for ambitious adults who enjoy being physically active, competing in sports, and getting the most out of what life has to offer. Learn more about Remedy+ at myremedyproducts.com .

