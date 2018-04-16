LONDON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377121



The capacity management market size is expected to grow from USD 597.5 million to USD 1,557.9 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% during the forecast period. Capacity management solutions empower enterprises and enable them to efficiently plan their IT infrastructures and resource capacities. These solutions also help predict the future trends of IT resource requirements to avoid outages and optimize costs incurred toward under-utilized resources. The capacity management market is expected to gain traction, as organizations are deploying adequate capacity management solutions for effectively allocating and utilizing their IT resources, depending on their demand and optimization costs. However, the slow adoption of capacity planning among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) is expected to impact the capacity management market's growth.



The solutions subsegment of the component segment is expected to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

Among the components segment of the capacity management market, the solutions subsegment is estimated to contribute to the largest market size in 2018.Capacity management solutions help enterprises optimize their costs and resources that further reduces their business risks.



These solutions is widely adopted among industry verticals, due to the increasing complexities of IT infrastructures and the fierce market competition. However, the services subsegment under the component segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, as organizations are focusing on improving and enhancing their customer relationships with the help of capacity management services.



The cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cloud is the fastest growing deployment type in the capacity management market. It is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period. Enhanced security features, interactive dashboards, ease of flexibility, and better scalability are some of the major factors that are expected to encourage enterprises across the globe to adopt the cloud deployment type. Moreover, the cloud-based deployment model offers higher agility as compared to that of the on-premises deployment model.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period.The high growth rate in the APAC region can be attributed to the positive outlook of countries toward the utilization of application management, storage management, and network capacity management for various business processes.



Furthermore, the growing need for cost optimization and effective utilization of IT infrastructures is expected to propel the demand for capacity management solutions and associated services.

In the process of determining and verifying the total market size, several segments and subsegments were gathered through secondary research and extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The breakdown of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level – 72%, Director level – 17%, and Manager level – 11%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 05%



Capacity management ecosystem comprises service and solution providers, such as IBM (US), BMC Software (US), CA Technologies (US), NetApp (US), Riverbed Technology (US), HPE (US), TEOCO (US), VMware (US), Sumerian (Scotland), Syncsort (US), TeamQuest (US), Nlyte Software (US), CPT Global (Australia), Neubrain (US), Axway (US), IDERA (US), SolarWinds Worldwide (US), Turbonomic (US), Aspire Technology (Ireland), ASG Technologies (US), ManageEngine- IT division of Zoho Corp (US), Planview (US), and HelpSystems (US).



Research Coverage

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the capacity management market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments the capacity management market by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The capacity management market has been segmented by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. The report segments the capacity management market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market segments and subsegments. The market numbers are further split across different verticals and regions.

2. The report helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report helps the stakeholders to understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve the position of their businesses. There is a separate section on the competitive landscape, including competitor ecosystem and mergers and acquisitions. Besides, there are company profiles of major vendors offering capacity management solutions and services.



