The Cape Cod Card: The Ultimate Discount Program, Offering Exclusive Deals and Discounts at Your Favorite Businesses!

Looking for a way to save money while supporting local businesses? Look no further than The Cape Cod Card! Our innovative discount program offers exclusive deals and discounts at a wide range of businesses in the Cape Cod area, from popular restaurants and retailers to service providers and more. With The Cape Cod Card, you can enjoy unbeatable savings on the products and services you love while also helping to support the local economy. Whether you're a long-time resident or a first-time visitor, The Cape Cod Card is the perfect way to get the most out of your time on the Cape!

EASTHAM, Mass., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cape Cod Card offers a free sign-up process for businesses with access to offer exclusive discounts on a variety of products and services. These discounts are meant for card holders only. With The Cape Cod Card discount program, customers can enjoy savings on everyday purchases, and businesses welcome new and repeat customers.

The Cape Cod Card was founded on the idea that businesses deserve access to tools that that can help them grow and that locals deserve access to great deals. By providing a platform that connects local businesses with customers looking to save money, The Cape Cod Card is committed to promoting community engagement and helping small businesses thrive.

"We're excited to bring this service to our local community," said Brett Husak Founder of The Cape Cod Card "Our goal is to provide a valuable resource that helps our customers save money while supporting local businesses. By doing so, we hope to create a more vibrant and sustainable local economy." Lucas Ventimiglia, Co-Founder said, "Growing up on the Cape, I have seen first-hand the seasonality of businesses. The freedom our platform offers to business owners allows them to change their promotions to fit their needs."

To sign up for The Cape Cod Card discount platform, visit our website www.TheCapeCodCard.com and fill out a quick and easy form. Once signed up, customers can start enjoying exclusive discounts at participating businesses right away.

For more information on The Cape Cod Card please visit www.TheCapeCodCard.com or contact us at [email protected]

