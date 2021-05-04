The Capital Corporation Advises Anderson Heart on the Formation of a New Joint Venture With Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiovascular Partners

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Corporation is pleased to announce that Anderson Heart, PC (Anderson Heart or AH), an independent cardiology and vascular surgery practice headquartered in Anderson, South Carolina, has partnered with Azura Vascular Care (Azura) and National Cardiovascular Partners, LP (NCP), together wholly owned by Fresenius Medical Care North America, to form a newly created joint venture (Joint Venture) that completes an equity recapitalization and focuses on a growth strategy of physician recruitment and providing high-quality medical care to patients throughout South Carolina.

The Capital Corporation, a boutique investment bank headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, offering particular expertise in the health services sector, served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Anderson Heart on the transaction.

About Anderson Heart: Anderson Heart was formed in 2006 as an independent cardiology medical practice by founder and current Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Brent McLaurin. Since formation, AH added three additional physicians including one cardiologist and two vascular surgeons. In 2017, AH designed and constructed a wholly owned, freestanding, independent clinic from which its four physicians conduct their practice of medicine.

Anderson Heart provides the highest-quality medical services to its patients from its owned clinic and local hospitals as necessary. Further, AH does so at lower overall cost to patients and third-party reimbursors such as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") and numerous independent health insurance companies. CMS is part of the Department of Health and Human Services and oversees the U.S. government's Medicare and Medicaid programs.

About Azura Vascular Care: Azura Vascular Care, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, is a national leader in the field of vascular specialty services. Operating and managing outpatient vascular care and ambulatory surgery centers throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, Azura's physicians and trained medical specialists perform minimally invasive procedures focusing on excellence in clinical outcomes and delivering a great customer experience to patients with various vascular conditions that can be treated safely in an outpatient setting. For more information, please visit the Azura Vascular Care website at www.azuravascularcare.com.

About National Cardiovascular Partners: National Cardiovascular Partners, a division of Fresenius Medical Care North America, partners with physicians to create, sustain and grow independent ambulatory surgery centers and catheterization labs. Its focus is on hybrid surgery center and outpatient cardiac catheterization lab services, in partnership with physician entrepreneurs. NCP currently operates surgery centers and physician practices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit the NCP website at www.ncplp.com.

About The Capital Corporation: Now in its 30th year of operation, The Capital Corporation continues to provide its publicly traded and privately held middle-market client companies quality advisory services to help them achieve their financial objectives. With hundreds of closed transactions, The Capital Corporation is one of the most successful middle-market investment banking firms in the country, differentiated by its team's experience, commitment, and unwavering focus on achieving client objectives. As a member of IMAP, The Capital Corporation is part of the world's largest alliance of independent M&A advisory firms offering local expertise and global connections through more than 60 offices in over 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.thecapitalcorp.com.™

Contact: Bob Oliver | [email protected] | 864.672.8400

