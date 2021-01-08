The Capital Corporation Advises Forensic Engineering Technologies, LLC on Its Partnership With J.S. Held

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Corporation is pleased to announce that Forensic Engineering Technologies, LLC ("FET", headquartered in Orlando, Florida) has partnered with J.S. Held LLC ("J.S. Held", headquartered in Jericho, New York), becoming the platform for J.S. Held's growing accident reconstruction practice.

Forensic Engineering Technologies is one of the largest independent forensic engineering firms in the Southeastern United States. FE T's primary engineering discipline centers on accident reconstruction services (where mechanical, civil, and traffic engineering disciplines are often incorporated); however, FET provides holistic forensic engineering solutions to its clients, spanning across eight different disciplines beyond just its accident reconstruction specialty, including but not limited to: premises liability claims, failure analysis engineering, biomechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and human factors engineering. This wide array of services empowers FET to offer its clients comprehensive solutions for highly complex and high loss events, evidenced by its highly loyal client base now exceeding 400 firms.

Given the continued rapid growth that FET has been experiencing over the last decade, its leadership team recognized the need to partner with a larger firm that could help manage that accelerated growth going forward.

Don Fournier, CEO and Founder of Forensic Engineering Technologies, commented "We are very excited to be partnering with the J.S. Held team. The vast amounts of resources and complimentary expertise that we now have at our disposal will allow us to create an even more differential and value-added service offering for our clients."

Devin Green, The Capital Corporation's COO, said "We ran an efficient process where we analyzed prospective partners on their ability to help FET streamline their ongoing growth. J.S. Held has proven to be an excellent fit and will position the FET team to unlock significant value in the years ahead."

The Capital Corporation, a leading investment bank headquartered out of Greenville, South Carolina and with offices in Spartanburg, South Carolina and Boca Raton, Florida, served as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Forensic Engineering Technologies on the transaction.

About Forensic Engineering Technologies: Forensic Engineering Technologies (FET) (www.fet-eng.com) is a multi-disciplinary forensic engineering, expert witness, and consulting firm headquartered in Central Florida. FET's team is composed of industry leading experts in the disciplines of mechanical, biomechanical, electrical, structural, and civil engineering. FET serves its insurance and legal clients in the core practice areas of vehicle accident investigation and reconstruction, premises liability, product liability, human factors, and digital forensics.

About J.S. Held: J.S. Held (www.jsheld.com) is a global consulting firm providing specialized technical, scientific, financial, and advisory services. Its team brings together years of unrivaled technical expertise and unparalleled service to deliver comprehensive solutions to its clients. J.S. Held is renowned for recruiting and cultivating distinguished experts and being a trusted partner on the world's most complex construction, environmental, accounting, and economic matters. J.S. Held has over 100 offices across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

About The Capital Corporation: The Capital Corporation has been helping middle market companies achieve their financial objectives since 1991. With hundreds of closed transactions, The Capital Corporation is one of the most successful middle market investment banking firms in the country. The firm's experience, commitment, and unwavering focus to achieve such results separates the firm from its peers in the middle market. As an exclusive member of IMAP, The Capital Corporation is part of the world's largest alliance of independent M&A advisory firms. With more than 60 offices in over 40 countries, IMAP offers local expertise with unparalleled global connections. In 2019, IMAP ranked seventh in the world for completed transactions with values up to $500 million according to the Thomson Reuters Mid-Market League Table. For more information, please visit www.thecapitalcorp.com.™

