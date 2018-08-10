The Capital Corporation announces 2018's Recipients for SC Excellence in Business Awards and the SC Economic Impact Award

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 17th year, this competition recognizes the achievements of top-performing private and publicly-owned companies in the State of South Carolina. SC 25 Fastest Growing Companies, founded as a way to honor the state's most dynamic businesses and their contributions to our state's economic vitality, the SC TOP 25 Fastest Growing Companies program, presented by The Capital Corporation, and Co-sponsored by Integrated Media Publishing (publisher of Greenville Business Magazine, Columbia Business Monthly and Charleston Business Magazine), BDO USA LLP, PNC Bank, Keenan Suggs | HUB, and Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP, has evolved into South Carolina's most sought-after recognition for growing companies.

The following categories were taken into consideration to determine the SC Excellence in Business Award recipients: revenue growth, employee retention, customer/client retention, community involvement, and have been in operations for a minimum of 5 years.

2018 SC Excellence in Business Award Winners:

A3 Communications, Inc. Irmo Duke Brands Greenville PCI Group, Inc. Fort Mill Quality Business Solutions, Inc. Travelers Rest

The SC Economic Impact Award recipient is determined by growth in revenue, growth in employees, capital investments, community involvement, and has been in operations for a minimum of 10 years.

2018 SC Economic Impact Award Winner:

Harper General Contractors Greenville

Event details:



Wednesday, October 10th, 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM



Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center: 1101 Lincoln St. Columbia, SC 29201

Keynote speaker: Jeff Moore, Volvo's Vice President Manufacturing Americas and Plant Manager for Volvo's new Charleston Plant

To purchase tickets or for more information visit: https://sc25fastestgrowing.eventbrite.com or call Lori Coon at 864.335.5080. For more information regarding South Carolina Business Awards please visit www.scbusinessawards.com

About The Capital Corporation: The Capital Corporation has been helping lower middle market companies achieve their financial objectives since 1991. With hundreds of closed transactions, The Capital Corporation is one of the most successful middle market investment banking firms in the country. It takes experience, commitment, and unwavering focus to achieve such results and that is what we bring to every deal.

For more information, please visit www.thecapitalcorp.com.

Media Contact: Reschin Graham Moore, rgraham@thecapitalcorp.com

SOURCE The Capital Corporation

Related Links

http://www.thecapitalcorp.com

