The Capital Hotel is Reopening, Taking Reservations Beginning May 17

"We are extremely excited to reopen our doors and welcome back our guests," said Ashley Ewing, Director of Sales & Marketing. "As a hotel featuring 145 years of character complemented by the comfort and efficiency of a modern luxury hotel, we look forward to showing new and returning guests all that downtown Little Rock has to offer following a year of unprecedented events."

The 94-room luxury hotel will be opening in time for the wonderful spring events planned in Little Rock including Ballet Arkansas' Live at the Plaza and SoMa Entertainment District outdoor dining. In addition, the Capital Bar & Grill will reopen its doors, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to guests and local patrons. The hotel will operate with the highest level of COVID-19 protocols including the PureStay Pledge, developed by hotel management company Concord Hospitality.

About Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company

As an award-winning hotel development and management company, Concord Hospitality Enterprises company has spent the last three decades successfully growing the company's portfolio, which includes premium-branded properties across the United States and Canada. Its modern lifestyle holdings embody the next generation of boutique hotels, distinctive restaurants, stylish bar concepts and award-winning rooftops. Each venue has a story to tell. Concord's commitment to sourcing local, authentic products ensures that each property is infused with the vibe and energy of its geographical location. The company believes that its people are its greatest strength. With the brightest talent, the most innovative processes and a commitment to giving back to the communities where associates live and work, Concord Hospitality is committed to being a great place to work for all. Learn more at concordhotels.com.

