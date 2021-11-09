The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) Receives $2 Million to Operate Virginia's First MBDA Business Center

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) announces the historic launch of the new Virginia MBDA Business Center. It will be the first in the U.S. Department of Commerce's Minority Business Development Agency's (MBDA) 52-year history. It is a part of a network of 45 centers across the country fostering the establishment and growth of minority-owned businesses.

Acting MBDA National Director, Miguel Estien presents a check for $2 million dollars to CRMSDC President & CEO, Sharon R. Pinder to operate the first Virginia MBDA Center in the agency's 52-year history. Tommy Marks, Director of the MBDA Business Center will lead a team of business consultants to support minority-owned businesses across the state. The Virginia MBDA Center will have a satellite office located in Richmond, Virginia.

During the ribbon cutting, Miguel Estien, acting National Director for MBDA shared a host of MBDA family secrets as he invited the Commonwealth of Virginia to become familiar with the resources available to minority-owned firms. "MBDA remains the only federal agency charged with promoting and supporting minority-owned businesses," he stated, and "what we do matters. Collectively, MBDA business center operators support over 9 million minority-owned businesses" across the nation.

CRMSDC President and CEO, Sharon R. Pinder celebrated this announcement at the Alexandria headquarters of the Virginia Business Center. There will also be a satellite office in Richmond, Virginia to support coverage of the Commonwealth and region. President Pinder stressed the importance of this business center "especially in the midst of a global pandemic, where there has been a greater need for support, resources and opportunities for minority-owned businesses."

CRMSDC in partnership with the Carolina's-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council (CVMSDC), Dominique Milton, CEO, will provide resources to minority-owned firms as they look to gain access to public and private sector contracting opportunities, connect with key contacts and acquire business intelligence to successfully compete in today's marketplace. Virginia's MBDA Business Center under the leadership of Tommy Marks, Director and a team of seasoned Business Consultants will provide the much needed guidance and advice needed to run a successful and profitable enterprise.

The press conference and ribbon cutting for the Virginia MBDA Business Center will air on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. est. with special greetings by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, U.S. Senator for the Commonwealth of Virginia, Mark Warner, NMSDC President & CEO, Ying McGuire, President & CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Victor Hoskins, Sharon Pinder, CEO of CRMSDC, Dominique Milton, CEO of CVMSDC and Tommy Marks, Director Virginia MBDA Center.

You may watch the press conference today at 10am on YouTube LIVE by clicking here: Virginia MBDA Press Conference & Ribbon Cutting

The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) was established in 1972. It is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). CRMSDC's mission is to certify, connect, develop and advocate for minority-owned business across the DMV.

For the last three years, the Washington Business Journal has recognized The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (#11) as one of the Top 30 Largest Business Advocacy Groups in Greater Washington, DC.

