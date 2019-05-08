The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) to Hold Super MatchMakers Conference Featuring Facebook, Amazon HQ2 and the Region's Top Corporations

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC) headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland is pleased to announce our 4th Annual Super Matchmaker Conference at The Freddie Mac Conference Center – 1551 Park Run Drive – McLean, Virginia our host from 8:00am – 4:00pm on Thursday, May 9th, 2019. This year our theme is "One Day. Unlimited Opportunities."

The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council seeks to promote contract opportunities between minority business enterprises and corporate America. We extend a warm welcome to these organizations as they represent an elite group of thought leaders in supplier diversity and inclusion who are demonstrating their commitment to procuring goods and services from minority businesses and driving the local economy where we work and live.

This year we are excited to feature one of NMSDCs national corporate member – Facebook! Jason Trimiew, Facebook's Head of Supplier Diversity will speak to our minority businesses about how to engage and grow their businesses leveraging their social media platform. Also, our morning session will include a discussion with Victor Hoskins, Director of Arlington Economic Development, the guru behind the Amazon HQ2 win for Arlington County and the region.

Sharon R. Pinder, President, and CEO of CRMSDC shared, "The Super Matchmaker experience is one-of-a-kind for minority businesses, and we are honored to create an opportunity to invest in their growth. We are proud to provide our corporate members with over three-hundred one-on-one matches with competitively viable businesses."

Along with matchmaking, corporate roundtables discussions, there are Hot Topic Discussions presented in Ted-talk style from experts in bio-metrics (IDEMIA), innovation (MBDA) and the infrastructure (WMATA).

About Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC)

CRMSDC, established in 1972, is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, the only nationally recognized MBE certifying authority. A not-for-profit economic development organization supporting growth in Maryland, the District of Columbia, and Northern Virginia, CRMSDC provides programs and services that help corporations enhance the diversity and innovation of their supply chains. CRMSDC connects corporate and government members to well established, certified minority-owned business enterprises.

Website www.crmsdc.org. @CRMSDC #CRMSDC #SMC2019

SOURCE Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council

Related Links

http://www.crmsdc.org

