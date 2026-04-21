The Captain's Serving Summer: NEW Captain Morgan Sliced Colada Variety Pack Is On Shelves Now

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/captain-morgan/9393951-en-captain-morgan-sliced-colada-variety-pack

Whether it's a spontaneous backyard hang, an unplanned beach day, a rooftop get-together, or clocking out early for Summer Fridays, Captain Morgan Sliced Colada is made for any getaway:

At the heart of the collection, Piña Colada delivers the classic blend of coconut and pineapple flavors, with a bright, tangy finish for a balanced, lightly sweet canned malt beverage made for sunny days.





delivers the classic blend of coconut and pineapple flavors, with a bright, tangy finish for a balanced, lightly sweet canned malt beverage made for sunny days. Mango Colada leans into juicy, ripe mango flavors layered over a creamy coconut flavor, offering a refreshing-tasting, easy-drinking option with a crisp finish.





leans into juicy, ripe mango flavors layered over a creamy coconut flavor, offering a refreshing-tasting, easy-drinking option with a crisp finish. Passionfruit Colada brings a more vibrant profile, combining tangy passionfruit flavors with smooth coconut flavor for a slightly tart, fruit-forward sip.





brings a more vibrant profile, combining tangy passionfruit flavors with smooth coconut flavor for a slightly tart, fruit-forward sip. Rounding out the lineup, Strawberry Colada pairs a light coconut flavor with ripe strawberry notes, delivering a smooth, naturally sweet finish.

The premium malt beverage line of canned cocktails has an ABV of 5% and are sold in a 12-count variety pack of 12 oz cans, and at a suggested retail price of $18.99.

"We know consumers are looking for simple ways to break from the everyday without overcomplicating the moment," says Victoria David, Brand Director, RTD at Diageo. "Captain Morgan Sliced Colada brings that idea of embracing micro getaway moments to life through a range of refreshing-tasting, ready-to-enjoy flavors – making it easy to tap into a 'Colada When You Wanna' mindset anytime, anywhere."

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Where can I buy Captain Morgan Sliced Colada Style Drink near me? Captain Morgan Sliced Colada is available at retailers nationwide where Captain Morgan products are sold, including markets like Texas and Florida. Availability may vary by location, so check local liquor stores, grocery retailers, and big-box chains that carry ready-to-drink cocktails.



What makes Sliced Colada different from other canned cocktails? Building on its Sliced ready-to-drink lineup first introduced in 2024, Sliced Colada reimagines the classic piña colada by expanding beyond the expected – introducing tropical flavors like mango, passionfruit and strawberry to bring more variety to the ready-to-drink space. Designed for a "Colada When You Wanna" mindset, it makes it easy to enjoy a taste of microescape wherever you are.



Where can I learn more about Captain Morgan releases? Follow @captainmorganusa on Instagram for updates, new product launches and announcements.



What flavors are included in Captain Morgan Sliced Colada? The variety pack features four tropical sips: Piña Colada, Mango Colada, Passionfruit Colada, and Strawberry Colada – each delivering a fresh-tasting take on the classic cocktail.



What is the alcohol content of Sliced Colada? Each can contains 5% ABV, offering a light, sessionable option perfect for daytime hangs and summer occasions.

In the coming months, Captain Morgan Sliced Colada will come to life through IRL mini retreats, bringing the Captain spirit directly to consumers. To stay up to date on the brand's latest adventures, follow @captainmorganusa on Instagram.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to spice it up by bringing our flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sweet Chili Lime, and CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contacts

TAYLOR

[email protected]

Nicole Anastasi

[email protected]

SOURCE Captain Morgan